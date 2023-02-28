AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
“We Escaped to Japan’s Paradise!” One of the World’s Most Followed YouTubers is Captivated by the Charm of Japan’s Southernmost, Timeless Destination: Okinawa

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

Check out the latest travel log of PewDiePie with 111M subscribers

OKINAWA, Japan, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PewDiePie, a popular YouTuber with more than 100 million followers worldwide, recently traveled around Okinawa to experience the wonders of the subtropical paradise now that travel restrictions to Japan have finally been lifted, and shared the experience on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w2dp39NSsM&t=171s  

Okinawa, Japan’s paradise

Located in the southernmost part of Japan, Okinawa consists of a group of unique islands of great charm that was once called “the Ryukyu Kingdom” as an independent region.

For nearly three years, the Covid-19 pandemic was a shackle for travel enthusiasts around the world, with worldwide tourism travel largely grinding to a halt. But with travel restrictions now lifted, travelers can finally return to Okinawa, a destination where you can forget about the stresses of daily life and fully relax, whether it be alone or with family and friends.

Check out PewDiePie’s video: ‘We escaped to Japan’s Paradise Okinawa

Surrounded by blue coral waters, the islands are filled with deep soothing forests, and the island’s long history of trade provides a wealth of cultural and historical attractions for visitors. Experiences and times that are exclusive to being in Okinawa, and the warmth of people that can only be felt in Okinawa, beyond mere sightseeing, are waiting for you.

The “Be.Okinawa” project

The “Be.Okinawa” project was launched by Okinawa Prefecture in March 2013 to inform potential overseas visitors about the appeal of traveling to Okinawa. Check out information on things to see and know about Okinawa now on the official “Be.Okinawa” site: https://beokinawa.jp/

The mission of “Be.Okinawa” is to show to the world that travelers can blend in with the atmosphere and scenery of Okinawa, interact with the people who live there, and connect with their hearts, with visitors to Okinawa being able to regain their true selves surrounded by beautiful nature and warm folks.

You can also find a series of video that captures the charm of “Be.Okinawa” below.

Be.Okinawa2022 “Bloom your heart” 

SOURCE Tourism Promotion Division, Okinawa Prefectural Government

