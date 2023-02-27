AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Internet of Things (IoT): Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2023

PRNewswire February 27, 2023

Geopolitical tensions, sustainability concerns, and supply chain disruptions are changing the IoT market perspective

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The business landscape with geopolitical tensions, sustainability concerns, and supply chain disruptions is changing the IoT market perspective, according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Internet of Things (IoT) Top 10 Growth Predictions for 2023. As a result, businesses are implementing a comprehensive IoT strategy in the short term, envisioning outcomes and growth opportunities that will help them overcome adversity and ensure growth. Frost & Sullivan highlights 10 critical IoT trends for businesses as they enter a challenging and hectic digital phase. The findings were derived from the organization’s 2022 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey of 2,094 ITDMs from end-user companies of various sizes and industries across regions.

IoT growth opportunities

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“A majority of respondents, 40%, use IoT in security and surveillance systems as it promises to protect critical assets across industries,” said Cecilia Perez, ICT Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Additionally, for 39% of respondents, industrial automation and smart manufacturing are among the main applications driving IoT projects.”

Perez added: “The need to meet CEOs’ top goals—improving processes, automation, and productivity—will accelerate Industrial IoT (IIoT) deployment in 2023. Further, IoT sensors and analytics will help digitize the physical world and quantify human actions, which support organizations in predicting, optimizing, and enhancing customer interactions for a better customer experience (CX).”

To tap into the growth prospects of changing IoT trends in the short term, market participants should:

  • Consider incorporating 5G and edge computing to process IoT data in real time for mission-critical applications and automation.
  • Incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make data smarter. It helps businesses engage with customers through multiple channels, including social media, and deliver better CX.
  • Encourage the manufacturing sector to leverage the potential of IIoT as its use can improve energy management and reduce consumption and costs.

Internet of Things (IoT) Top 10 Growth Predictions for 2023 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s ICT research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Internet of Things (IoT) Top 10 Growth Predictions for 2023

K851

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected] 
https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.