Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin opens its doors on Thailand’s gulf coast

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, a beachside retreat that invites travellers to discover the many wonders of Hua Hin. This charming town on Thailand’s gulf coast, which was once the summer retreat of the Thai royal family, has now emerged as a leading leisure destination blessed with a wealth of natural wonders and world-class attractions.

Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South-East Asia & Pacific, said: “Just hours from Bangkok, Hua Hin is easily accessible from both domestic and international airports, making it one of Thailand’s most popular places for leisure travel. The launch of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin marks an important milestone in our South-East Asian expansion strategy, as we introduce our Radisson brand to another of the region’s most desirable destinations. This opening couldn’t be more timely, with international travel now swinging into full gear, and we look forward to welcoming the world back to Hua Hin.”

Nestled directly along the pristine Cha-am Beach, this upscale resort is close to Hua Hin’s top cultural attractions, including historic royal palaces, golden temples, exquisite colonial-style architecture and lively night markets. Considered the home of Thai wine, fresh seafood and golf, visitors can tee off at a choice of championship courses, join wine-tasting tours at local vineyards and chill out at local restaurants. This family-friendly destination also lets travellers enjoy the thrill of water parks and water sports, or simply stroll along the golden beaches.

Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin features 243 well-appointed rooms and suites, all with modern interiors and balconies overlooking the sea. Six different accommodation types are available, including Family Suites with bunk beds and children’s amenities. A full range of leisure facilities includes an outdoor pool with a water slide, a water sports activity hub, a fitness centre, spa, skate park and direct beachfront access. Families with young children can expect a delightful line-up of programs and activities, all passionately crafted by the resort’s rangers at the Siam Adventure Club, in addition to a supervised kid’s club with plenty of onsite activities, such as cooking classes and arts & crafts sessions. Siam Adventure Club’s tour desk also makes it easy for guests to explore the best of Hua Hin through an array of offsite excursions.

A diverse collection of dining and social venues includes Horizon Restaurant, which serves a delicious daily buffet breakfast, JoeKool Terrace Restaurant, which offers an elevated seafront experience with Thai and international cuisine, and JoeKool Pool Bar, an inviting place for refreshments and snacks after a swim. The coastal Beach Club & Cabanas offers a long list of freshly caught seafood, barbecued on the spot, plus a regular calendar of uplifting events and entertainment, and the Champions Sports Bar promises cold beverages, light bites and live sports. Guests heading out for full-day tours can grab takeaway sandwiches and pastries at the Grab N’ Go outlet or savor sweet treats at WowCow, an ice cream parlour with over 30 flavours and freshly-made waffle cones.

With a total of six function spaces, Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin offers a diverse mix of indoor and outdoor locations for business events and social celebrations. These include a Grand Ballroom which seats up to 460 guests for gala dinners and weddings, in addition to a spacious green beachside lawn that can host 250 people for outdoor ceremonies, team-building activities and cocktail receptions.

Alaa Afifi, President of Destination Hospitality, the owner and operator of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, says: “We are delighted to introduce Radisson’s world-renowned standards of hospitality to Hua Hin. This is a destination that has been transformed in recent years, with outstanding attractions such as theme parks, retail villages, golf courses, vineyards and more. We look forward to creating memorable moments for all our guests, including families, friends, couples and groups, as we introduce them to the wonders of Thailand’s gulf coast.”

Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin is participating in Radisson Rewards, the industry-leading hotel loyalty program. To celebrate this landmark opening, an exclusive promotion is offering rates starting from just THB 2,500 per night. Book now at radissonhotels.com.

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. We are committed to helping our guests find the right balance for their stay, removing the discomforts travelling may bring and enabling them to switch off and relax, using our Yes I Can! attitude to ensure satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



For reservations and more information, visit our website . Or connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT DESTINATION GROUP

Under the motto of creating “Great Places To Be,” Destination Group has built a successful hotel portfolio in Thailand. Throughout the last 25 years, the group has continued to expand, innovate, and succeed in the hospitality market. Destination Group is renowned for its innovative designs, and for setting the standard in world-class resort and business hotels, providing outstanding holiday experiences that are second-to-none. In evolving our business, the group also owns Destination Eats, featuring +15 unique F&B brands, along with Collective Hospitality, one of Asia’s largest hostel companies. We love what we do and are motivated to continue developing exceptional holiday experiences that excite our guests.

ABOUT RADISSON RESORT & SPA HUA HIN

Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin is nestled on Thailand’s gulf coast, just 2.5 hours’ drive from Bangkok. All 243 rooms and suites offer balconies overlooking the sea and a selection of family rooms feature bunk beds and children’s amenities. This family-friendly resort also offers seven restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool with waterslide, Kids World, a spa, fitness centre and beachfront cabanas. Six meeting spaces including a ballroom and beachside terrace create excellent options for corporate and social events, including weddings. The hotel offers an on-site tour desk for excursions to local attractions, from cultural sites such as night markets and temples to world-class water parks, golf courses, vineyards and more. To learn more, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-resort-spa-hua-hin.

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group