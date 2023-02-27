AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Entertainment Unplugged: KONKA Debuts 27-Inch Cordless Smart Monitor in Japanese Market

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KONKA Group Co., Ltd. (“the Company”; 000016. SZ), a leading technology company, announced that the Company has launched MOVEVISION, its latest 27-inch cordless smart monitor in Japan, which has now gone on sale through the national agent GRT. The launch marks the global debut of the home entertainment powerhouse packed with an outstanding display, long-lasting battery capacity and versatile smart features in a lightweight, minimalist structure that allow users to enjoy their daily fix for digital content anywhere, anytime.

Thinking beyond the conventional concepts, the KONKA designers created a smart monitor that’s not tied down to a power outlet. It is mounted on a wheeled stand which allows the users to adjust the height, angle and location of the screen, pushing the boundary of traditional home entertainment devices which are often associated with bulkiness and inflexibility.

MOVEVISION is equipped with an Android 11 system and supports mainstream video and music streaming apps that are free to download from the Google Play store. The battery allows for four to six hours of video playback, coupled with a streamlined UI design that makes app navigation and operation extremely easy and intuitive. MOVEVISION is also an all-in-one office solution for business presentations and videoconferencing, turning any meeting room into an inclusive and productive collaboration workplace thanks to its mobility, superior audio-visual quality, and versatile capabilities.

In addition to MOVEVISION, KONKA has also introduced its bezel-less 680 TV series (without tuner) to the Japanese market, which is now available for purchase through Suruga’s online and offline stores. With new offerings, KONKA aims to provide Japanese consumers with the best home entertainment solutions.

KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA’s business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China’s first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange.  Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China’s top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the “Top 10 most valuable brands in China“.  With annual revenue of over $7.0 billion, KONKA has more than 40 subsidiaries, 200 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 15,000 employees across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.konkaglobal.com and http://konka.co.jp/.

Contact info: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE KONKA Group Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.