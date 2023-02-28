ADA partners with MoEngage to scale Omnichannel Customer Engagement for brands using AI-powered predictive capabilities

The partnership leverages AI-driven insights to unlock deeper consumer understanding across multiple digital channels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated growth partner ADA, have entered into an APAC-wide strategic partnership with customer engagement platform MoEngage, enabling brands to enhance their Customer Engagement using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights.

Combining ADA’s expertise in integrating marketing, commerce and analytics with MoEngage’s insights-led customer engagement platform that provides hyper-personalisation based on consumer behaviour and journey, this partnership will help marketers across the APAC region to deliver winning omnichannel engagement campaigns and strategies at scale.

With rapid consumer behaviour shifts towards digital consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, conversational commerce across channels like WhatsApp has experienced significant growth, it is expected to contribute $12bn to the e-commerce market by the end of the year.[1] Marketers across the APAC region have since prioritised engagement strategies across online and offline channels to reach customers where they are.

“We are excited to work with ADA and leverage their rich expertise as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider across the APAC region. Through this partnership, we aim to enable consumer brands to provide seamless experiences across channels like WhatsApp by enhancing ADA’s customer engagement solutions with our insights-led approach and offerings,” said Raviteja Dodda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-founder of MoEngage.

“This partnership underlines ADA’s commitment to focus on Customer Engagement Solutions as we continue to drive large scale engagement requirements ─ giving brands a competitive advantage to create effective omnichannel experiences for customers. As an integrated growth partner, brands would also be able to leverage on ADA’s integrated managed services and MarTech solutions such as Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Measurement Platform (MMP) to experience full-fledged growth,” said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA.

About ADA

ADA provides services that enable enterprises and brands to drive topline growth through digital marketing and sales transformation across Asia. It operates three data-driven service segments:

i. Marketing Solutions:

performance marketing, which enables clients to reach consumers efficiently on social media, native ads, display ads and search marketing;

creative solutions to drive user engagement and conversation rates; and

marketing technology transformation involves consultation on the implementation of managed services that enable brands to achieve superior customer experiences with technology platforms.

ii. Ecommerce Solutions: provide brands with end-to-end store management to fulfil enablement on marketplaces, social channels, third party messaging channels and owned websites.

iii. Customer Engagement Solutions: used by enterprises to enhance customer support and communicate with consumers in real-time through SMS, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

ADA, which operates 10 offices across Asia with approximately 1,100 employees, was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform that enables hyper-personalisation for customer-centric brands based on behaviour and journey.

Fortune 500 brands and Enterprises across 35+ countries, such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, and McAfee, along with internet-first brands such as Kredivo, Alfamart, BliBli, Stockbit, XL Axiata, Alodokter, TheAsianparent, Mamikos, POPS Worldwide, CIMB Bank uses MoEngage to orchestrate efficient customer engagement.

MoEngage was recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2020 for Mobile Marketing Platforms and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Report for Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021. G2 also named MoEngage a Leader in the Fall 2020 Grid® Report, and the #1 Mobile Marketing Platform in the Spring 2021 Momentum Report. MoEngage is also listed in G2’s Top 50 Best Marketing Products worldwide for 2021.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

