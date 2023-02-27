AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • insider trading

Cullen Jewellery Brings its Signature Style to Brisbane with the Opening of its Newest Showroom

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

Cullen Jewellery’s expansion into Brisbane offers customers a dazzling selection of lab-grown fine jewellery pieces made using environmentally friendly and socially responsible methods

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium lab-grown engagement rings, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first showroom in Brisbane on Tuesday, February 28th. This special occasion marks a major milestone for Cullen Jewellery, as it broadens its reach to a wider audience with its acclaimed range of stunning engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, and bracelets.

“This new showroom offers a first-class experience for Brisbane customers looking for an ethical way to purchase engagement rings and other fine jewellery. We’re thrilled to open our doors and offer them a fun and accessible shopping experience,” said Jordan Cullen, Director of Cullen Jewellery.

The Brisbane showroom, open by appointment only, offers an intimate setting for customers to browse a thoughtfully selected collection of engagement rings while guided by friendly and knowledgeable staff. From the moment they step inside, customers are welcomed into a warm, inviting atmosphere designed to enhance their browsing and purchasing journey.

Cullen Jewellery is also hosting a one-week giveaway of a stunning 1.5-carat lab-grown diamond at https://instagram.com/cullenjewellery/ to commemorate this grand opening and express gratitude to its valued customers.

The new showroom for Cullen Jewellery is located at Level 10, Suite 2, 141 Queen Street, Brisbane. It will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, and appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://cullenjewellery.com/.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Cullen Jewellery is a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium engagement rings and fine jewellery. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery specialises in timeless and bespoke lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab-grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://cullenjewellery.com/ and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

Media Contact: Noah Cherkaoui, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Cullen Jewellery

