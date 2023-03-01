AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Sinclair launches Lanluma to battle cellulite and provide buttock reshaping

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global aesthetics brand Sinclair introduced its latest addition, a collagen-stimulating injectable Lanluma at the Cellulite and Buttock Reshaping: My Experience with Lanluma®, Collagen Stimulating Injectable dinner talk on February 25. The event, attended by notable aesthetic physicians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons from the industry, covered the Lanluma administration process, key indicators and target areas for administration, the human ageing process, and various case studies.

The team behind Sinclair with esteemed industry professionals at the Cellulite and Buttock Reshaping: My Experience with Lanluma®, Collagen Stimulating Injectable dinner talk held on February 25.

Lanluma is an innovative filler designed to reshape, volumize and enhance the curves and contours of the body. The minimally invasive treatment involves the injection of Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), a substance that has been used in medicine for over 30 years with multiple uses from dissolvable stitches to treating scarring and activates collagen production, creating long-lasting results of two years or more.

Suitable for all genders and ages, it is indicated for buttock augmentation and reshaping, thighs and cellulite, arms, décolletage, neck, face and hands. It improves skin tightness and texture, enhances curves in flat or saggy buttocks, can help to reduce cellulite and dimples, improves the shape and volume of the buttocks, and corrects natural and post-surgical concerns such as atrophy and lipoatrophy.

The Lanluma is an outpatient treatment that can be typically performed in under an hour. As it does not involve surgery, patients mitigate the risks of general anaesthesia, reducing the chances of complications such as infection are very small when compared to buttock surgery; and minimal downtime, with results emerging gradually post-treatment as the body lays down new collagen.

Doctors and clinics in Singapore can register their interest in the injectable with the local health ministry to receive it. Lanluma will be made available soon in neighbouring regions.

“Sinclair is committed to the safety of patients and the well-being of the environment. Lanluma has an enviable safety profile. Since its launch in February 2021, we are pleased to report an overall adverse event incidence of 0.178%, none of them due to product defects,” said Peter Moon, APAC Vice President of Sinclair. “It is CE-approved in many medical devices. Furthermore, as an immunologically inert polymer derived from the alpha-hydroxy-acid family, Lanluma is biodegradable.”

Sinclair is a global aesthetic company that has built a portfolio of complementary aesthetics technologies for natural-looking and minimally invasive treatments. It has been at the forefront of bringing top-notch aesthetic solutions to clinics and aestheticians in the APAC region and is one of the few aesthetic brands that boasts five different injectables in its portfolio alongside its other energy-based device solutions.

“We must understand what patients are looking for, and for us, as moral and ethical practitioners, to thoroughly know and understand the solutions we recommend,” said Dr. Larry Wu, aesthetic physician, Sinclair APAC trainer, and founder of iCare Medical & Wellness Clinic. Dr Wu was also the moderator and a speaker at the Lanluma event. “Sinclair has been extremely supportive of this ethos to ensure every aspect is addressed.”

About Sinclair

Founded in 1971, Sinclair is a global medical aesthetics company, that delivers an extensive product range. With an in-house commercial infrastructure, including manufacturing, company-owned affiliates, and a network of distributors in leading global markets. Our products are sold in 55 countries worldwide. Sinclair was acquired by Huadong Medicine Ltd in 2018.

For more information, please visit www.sinclair.com/brands/injectables-and-threads/lanluma/.

Media contact:

Karen Chong
Regional Product Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Sinclair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.