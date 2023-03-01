Sinclair launches Lanluma to battle cellulite and provide buttock reshaping

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global aesthetics brand Sinclair introduced its latest addition, a collagen-stimulating injectable Lanluma at the Cellulite and Buttock Reshaping: My Experience with Lanluma®, Collagen Stimulating Injectable dinner talk on February 25. The event, attended by notable aesthetic physicians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons from the industry, covered the Lanluma administration process, key indicators and target areas for administration, the human ageing process, and various case studies.

Lanluma is an innovative filler designed to reshape, volumize and enhance the curves and contours of the body. The minimally invasive treatment involves the injection of Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), a substance that has been used in medicine for over 30 years with multiple uses from dissolvable stitches to treating scarring and activates collagen production, creating long-lasting results of two years or more.

Suitable for all genders and ages, it is indicated for buttock augmentation and reshaping, thighs and cellulite, arms, décolletage, neck, face and hands. It improves skin tightness and texture, enhances curves in flat or saggy buttocks, can help to reduce cellulite and dimples, improves the shape and volume of the buttocks, and corrects natural and post-surgical concerns such as atrophy and lipoatrophy.

The Lanluma is an outpatient treatment that can be typically performed in under an hour. As it does not involve surgery, patients mitigate the risks of general anaesthesia, reducing the chances of complications such as infection are very small when compared to buttock surgery; and minimal downtime, with results emerging gradually post-treatment as the body lays down new collagen.

Doctors and clinics in Singapore can register their interest in the injectable with the local health ministry to receive it. Lanluma will be made available soon in neighbouring regions.

“Sinclair is committed to the safety of patients and the well-being of the environment. Lanluma has an enviable safety profile. Since its launch in February 2021, we are pleased to report an overall adverse event incidence of 0.178%, none of them due to product defects,” said Peter Moon, APAC Vice President of Sinclair. “It is CE-approved in many medical devices. Furthermore, as an immunologically inert polymer derived from the alpha-hydroxy-acid family, Lanluma is biodegradable.”

Sinclair is a global aesthetic company that has built a portfolio of complementary aesthetics technologies for natural-looking and minimally invasive treatments. It has been at the forefront of bringing top-notch aesthetic solutions to clinics and aestheticians in the APAC region and is one of the few aesthetic brands that boasts five different injectables in its portfolio alongside its other energy-based device solutions.

“We must understand what patients are looking for, and for us, as moral and ethical practitioners, to thoroughly know and understand the solutions we recommend,” said Dr. Larry Wu, aesthetic physician, Sinclair APAC trainer, and founder of iCare Medical & Wellness Clinic. Dr Wu was also the moderator and a speaker at the Lanluma event. “Sinclair has been extremely supportive of this ethos to ensure every aspect is addressed.”

About Sinclair

Founded in 1971, Sinclair is a global medical aesthetics company, that delivers an extensive product range. With an in-house commercial infrastructure, including manufacturing, company-owned affiliates, and a network of distributors in leading global markets. Our products are sold in 55 countries worldwide. Sinclair was acquired by Huadong Medicine Ltd in 2018.

For more information, please visit www.sinclair.com/brands/injectables-and-threads/lanluma/.

Media contact:

Karen Chong

Regional Product Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinclair