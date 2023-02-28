AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AliExpress Launches AliExpress Choice and Announces First-Ever Choice Day

PRNewswire February 28, 2023

AliExpress Customers Can Access Even Greater Value Products and an Elevated Shopping Experience

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, officially announces the launch of a new service “AliExpress Choice”, which will offer a curation of the best value products the platform has to offer and a new monthly shopping event “Choice Day”.

From March 1, 2023, AliExpress Choice will provide customers in selected countries with free shipping, free returns, delivery guarantees and even more affordable prices.

“We’re very excited to announce the launch of AliExpress Choice and our inaugural AliExpress Choice Day shopping event,” said Jason Liu, General Manager of AliExpress International Markets. “Due to ever-changing customer needs, we always strive to ensure we provide the best quality offering, at the most affordable prices, delivered in a convenient and timely manner.

A More Seamless Shopping Experience at AliExpress Choice

Whilst AliExpress is committed to always offering great value products across an extensive range of categories to suit consumer demands, the new dedicated AliExpress Choice service will focus on even higher discounts and an overall elevated shopping experience themed “Better Choice Better Price”. 

Products in the AliExpress Choice section in the majority of regions will be eligible for free shipping for a single item or any three selected items. Over 15 countries including Spain and France will enjoy free returns on all products. Nearly 20 countries including Germany and Switzerland will be offered delivery guarantee. South Korean users can expect as fast as 3-day delivery window.

The First-Ever AliExpress Choice Day Starting from March 1, 2023 

What’s more, March 1, 2023 will see the launch of the first AliExpress Choice Day – a monthly shopping event which will offer even greater value to customers for a limited period. The first Choice Day will cover more than 55 countries including Spain, South Korea, and Australia and will continue to occur on the first 3 days of each month thereafter.

During AliExpress Choice Day, great value products will turn into even better deals that customers will save $3 on every order over USD$15 and USD$6 on orders over USD$30. AliExpress will also introduce bundle promotions of N items for USD$N – for example any three products for USD$5.99 and a special new user flash sale with any three selected products for USD$0.99.

Don Lee is selected as the South Korea Brand Ambassador 

To celebrate the first AliExpress Choice Day, AliExpress is thrilled to announce South Korean-American Hollywood actor, Don Lee, as its Brand Ambassador in South Korea. A special Don Lee promotion page will be introduced to offer South Korean customers featuring exclusive mega discounts with some products as low as USD$1.

About AliExpress  

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace serving consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group. 

 

SOURCE AliExpress

Latest News

