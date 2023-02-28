DIGITAL REALTY AND OPTIONS TECHNOLOGY EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE LOW LATENCY, COST-EFFECTIVE TRADING IN ASIA

The partnership will support the global availability of Options Technology’s leading capital markets services to customers via PlatformDIGITAL®.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced the extension of its partnership with Options Technology, a leading capital markets services provider, making its suite of managed capital markets services available to its customers in Singapore via PlatformDIGITAL®.

Through the partnership, customers will benefit from cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling next-generation trading methods such as algorithmic trading (AT) resulting in improved profitability and business performance.

By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty’s global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL®, the meeting place for companies and data to come together, Options Technology will extend its access to the company’s global footprint of highly connected data centres and capitalize on the opportunity to interconnect with several highly connected data communities. By leveraging this interconnection-rich environment, Options Technology can provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment, enabling financial institutions to take advantage of both short-term and long-term growth opportunities in a secure and compliant manner.

“There isn’t a better time for us to extend our partnership with Options Technology into Singapore,” said Seamus Dunne, UK Managing Director, Digital Realty. “Over the past few years, Singapore has solidified its spot as one of the fastest growing and most important financial centres in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Options Technology to provide the next generation of digital infrastructure for the city, helping to lay the foundations for continued growth in the financial sector.”

Options Technology, a long-standing customer and partner of Digital Realty since 2009, is currently deployed with Digital Realty in several markets across Europe and North America. The extension of the partnership into Singapore marks another major deployment with Digital Realty and comes at a time of significant growth for the city. According to the most recent Global Financial Centres Index1, Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong to become Asia’s top financial centre – the third in the world – led only by London and New York.

Options Technology SVP – Managing Director EMEA, Sam Farmer, commented, “We are delighted to announce the further expansion in Singapore and to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Digital Realty. Our market-leading portfolio of services will allow clients a state-of-the-art platform to build innovative and complex solutions within a fully compliant institutional infrastructure.”

Farmer continued, “We have also worked closely with The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ensure clients and partners meet all relevant regulatory standards and are pleased to have recently successfully onboarded some of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region. Our connectivity to all the major regional brokers, as well as the major public cloud providers within the new site, allows the ultimate flexibility to our buy-side clients to ensure best execution, whilst allowing sell-side clients the opportunity to run an agile, scalable platform in an investment bank-grade cybersecurity wrapper.”

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data “meeting place” and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Options Technology

Options Technology is a leading provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems. Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 600 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options Technology clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options Technology is well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely. In 2019, Options Technology secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based, sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options Technology to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options Technology has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. For more on Options Technology, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

