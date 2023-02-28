AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

SS&C Blue Prism Recognized as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 Analyst Report

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Leader in an independent analyst report after being evaluated across Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence categories

WINDSOR, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023.

SS&C Technologies

Evaluated among the 15 top vendors, SS&C Blue Prism received the highest possible scores in the criteria of vision; roadmap; pricing flexibility and transparency; partner ecosystem; security; bot deployment; low-code/no-code capabilities; design environment; and application control.

The report, authored by Dr. Bernard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester, states, “Blue Prism was formerly known as an RPA pure play, but its acquisition by SS&C and subsequent increase in R&D investment have turned it into an automation platform that still leverages RPA as a core technology. It [SS&C Blue Prism] now approaches its customers’ automation needs from a business process perspective.” Further, the report states, “Strategically, SS&C Blue Prism plans to continue implementing its IP from the combination of the former SS&C and Blue Prism product sets in its joint platform to deliver a best-in-class automation platform.”

According to the report, “We appreciate the existing degree of integration of RPA-adjacent technologies such as low-code development, business rules editing, intelligent document processing (IDP), and data integration with RPA on one platform. Process mapping and orchestration features coming from the Chorus™ product will help automation teams extend RPA bots and low-code apps to automate more-complex processes and not just tasks.” The report also notes, “Chorus users will appreciate the additional RPA capability set, while automation decision-makers, especially from the financial services industries, might want to pick the platform for its focus on process automation, security, reliability, and scalability.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies, commented: “We believe being recognized by Forrester as a Leader in RPA is a testament to the hard work and dedication across the SS&C Blue Prism team. Our comprehensive intelligent automation offering will continue to deliver significant transformational value for our customers as our vision remains a constant focus in 2023 – to improve how people work and interact.”   

The Wave examined the rapidly growing RPA market, which has expanded to include low-code development capabilities, content and document processing, process orchestration, and more. For a deeper dive into The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023, download a complimentary copy of the report here.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism’s intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

SOURCE SS&C

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.