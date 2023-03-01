AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
EDNS Domains Pte Ltd Launches 366 Zodiac Domain NFT: A Unique Digital Asset that Combines the Power of Blockchain Technology and Astrology

PRNewswire March 1, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EDNS Domains Pte Ltd, a leading provider of innovative blockchain domains and solutions, has announced the launch of 366 Zodiac Domain NFT on February 28th, 2023. This unique, one-of-a-kind digital asset represents a specific day of the year and features a stunning, custom-designed image that captures the essence of its corresponding zodiac sign.

During the launch, EDNS Domains Pte Ltd will offer a limited number of 366 Zodiac Domain NFTs for purchase, providing a unique investment opportunity for blockchain enthusiasts, astrology enthusiasts, and collectors alike.

“We are excited to bring 366 Zodiac Domain NFT to the market, a unique digital asset that combines the power of blockchain technology with the wonder of astrology,” said Joey Lam, CEO of EDNS Domains Pte Ltd. “Our NFT is not just a work of art but also a valuable investment opportunity that grows in value as demand for NFTs and blockchain technology increases.”

The launch of 366 Zodiac Domain NFT is a testament to EDNS Domains Pte Ltd’s commitment to driving innovation in the blockchain industry. As demand for NFTs and blockchain technology continues to grow, EDNS Domains Pte Ltd is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions that deliver long-term value to its customers.

“We believe that 366 Zodiac Domain NFT is a must-have for anyone who wants to be part of the digital revolution and invest in the future,” said Ryan Kan, Chief Marketing Officer of EDNS Domains Pte Ltd. “With a limited number of NFTs available for purchase, we encourage everyone to act fast and secure their unique piece of the future.”

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind digital asset that sets you apart from the rest. Join us for the launch of 366 Zodiac Domain NFT and discover the wonders of blockchain technology and astrology. For more information, visit 366 Zodiac Domain NFT’s website at https://www.edns.domains/366zodiacdomainnft.

SOURCE EDNS Domains

