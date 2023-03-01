AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oceanco unveils Aeolus

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco’s NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House, she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish – both in terms of technical capability as well as materials used onboard.

Named after the Greek god of the wind, Aeolus reflects how we relax, connect and work in the modern world, seamlessly transitioning between destinations and modes of living. She is a great fit for those who consider their floating home to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating just enough cabins for family and favored guests. The owner’s private oasis, which delivers the best views in the house, is where she truly resonates with those onboard like no other; the purest of sanctuaries.

Her interior has a strong language of introducing fully sustainable and traceable materials, including biomaterials, at her core.

“Organic nature, sensual being and playfulness played a big part of Aeolus’s design. Every element has been considered, including sourcing and traceability of materials and working with some of the world’s most innovative artisans in biomaterials and sustainable development,” explains Sarah Colbon, Co-founder of Njord.

Together with Aeolus’s technical partners ABB & MTU, Oceanco and Lateral have developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP), an adaptable architecture to enable a future-proofed pathway to net zero.

“Any yacht built today, will have to span the energy transition, a period of significant change in available fuel types and associated technologies. This demands an adaptable technical architecture that can accommodate the alterations to layout, configuration and specifications needed to integrate future technologies and alternative fuels in the least invasive way possible. Lateral and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline,” comments James Roy of Lateral.

SPECIFICATIONS    

Length:                                  

 131m/430ft

Beam:                                    

18m/59ft

Gross tonnage:                    

6200

Exterior design:                      

Giles Taylor

Interior design:                                   

Njord by Bergman Design House

Naval architecture:                  

Oceanco & Lateral

Power solutions:                     

MTU

Sustainable technology:  

ABB

https://www.oceancoyacht.com/aeolus-unveiled

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ8JXhIGK-A

 

Aeolus Exterior (1)

 

Aeolus Beach club

 

Aeolus Master

 

Aeolus exterior (2)

 

SOURCE Oceanco

