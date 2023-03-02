AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huawei Launches Four Electric Power Solutions to Drive Global Energy Transition

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Huawei held its Electric Power Summit themed “Find the Right Technologies to Power Global Energy Transition.” To address the challenges faced by the future power grid, Huawei has developed four solutions, including the Power Distribution IoT Solution. Darmawan Prasodjo, Chief Executive Officer of PT PLN, and Nikos Hatziargyriou, IEEE Life Fellow and CIGRE Honorary Member were present and shared digital transformation trends, best practices, and their digital transformation experience with global customers, partners, and international media, with the aim of helping global power companies go digital.

Zhou Haojie, COO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, made a keynote speech at the summit. He also unveiled four new solutions and introduced the successful practices of Huawei solutions in power grid scenarios.

  • The Power Distribution IoT Solution centered on the ‘cloud-pipe-edge-device’ architecture consists of two sub-solutions: smart and integrated TTUs, and intelligent power distribution rooms. The solution has functions such as data awareness, edge processing, and smart applications, meeting the application requirements of various power distribution scenarios, and ensuring the safe, stable, and efficient operations of the power distribution network.
  • The Intelligent Substation Inspection Solution eliminates 70% of the manual inspection workload by detecting device status in real time and intelligently identifying potential faults. The solution helps customers implement unstaffed and least-staffed substation O&M, thereby improving O&M efficiency while reducing O&M costs.
  • The Electric Power Wireless Campus Solution helps build an end-to-end ecosystem-friendly, secure, and reliable campus network for power companies. It provides high-quality access services for the mobile office and inspection operations, integrating perception with communication and slashing network construction costs by 50%.
  • The Intelligent Wind Power Network Solution remotely manages wind farm equipment to increase power production, improve management efficiency, and reduce safety risks.

Darmawan Prasodjo highlighted the crucial role of technology and green initiatives in enabling PLN to achieve its strategic goals. “By leveraging technological advancements and embracing sustainability, PLN can accelerate the energy transition and improve its business performance while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future,” he said in the speech.

Looking to the future, Huawei will work with ecosystem partners to develop more intelligent power solutions to meet the growing requirements of the electric power industry for security assurance, efficiency improvement, and green and low-carbon development. Our goal is to pave a digital road for global energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

