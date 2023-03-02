AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Huawei Announces a New Talent Development Model at MWC 2023

PRNewswire March 2, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announced its “Three Trees” model for talent development at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The three trees refer to teachers and students in higher education institutions, lifelong learners, and industry practitioners. The model is Huawei’s bid to develop more innovative and applied ICT talent, facilitating the digital transformation of industries.

Miao Fengchun shares experiences at MWC 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Highly skilled ICT professionals are the key to digital transformation. In its 2030 Digital Compass, the EU aims to add 20 million ICT specialists; it also hopes that at least 80% of all adults will have basic digital skills by 2023. Meanwhile, the China ICT Talent White Paper highlights the ICT talent gap in China, which will reach about 21.35 million unfilled positions by 2035.

To address these goals and challenges, Huawei is working with partners in pursuit of the “Three Trees” Model. 

  • Academia: Through Huawei ICT academies worldwide, Huawei brings the latest ICT knowledge and skills directly to teachers and students, facilitating equal access to quality education.
  • Lifelong learning: Huawei is always updating its talent cultivation system and certification standards to help professionals grow through extended education.
  • ICT professionals: With digital talent development services, Huawei aims to equip leaders with digital management skills and talent with ICT skills, and create new value together for industries.

Huawei Talent "Three Trees" Model (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Miao Fengchun, Chief of the Unit for Technology and AI in Education at UNESCO, said that the “Technology-Enabled Open Schools” program by UNESCO and Huawei has played a pioneering role in helping countries in Africa build digital open schools. Over 900,000 teachers and 15,000 students in Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana have participated in the program. The program also offers a digital learning platform and resources, open for all local students.

In the next five years, Huawei hopes to train more than 1 million students each year through cooperation with colleges and universities. Its programs aim to cultivate high-quality ICT talent for the future, helping accelerate global digital transformation.

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.