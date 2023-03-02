Huawei Announces a New Talent Development Model at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announced its “Three Trees” model for talent development at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The three trees refer to teachers and students in higher education institutions, lifelong learners, and industry practitioners. The model is Huawei’s bid to develop more innovative and applied ICT talent, facilitating the digital transformation of industries.

Highly skilled ICT professionals are the key to digital transformation. In its 2030 Digital Compass, the EU aims to add 20 million ICT specialists; it also hopes that at least 80% of all adults will have basic digital skills by 2023. Meanwhile, the China ICT Talent White Paper highlights the ICT talent gap in China, which will reach about 21.35 million unfilled positions by 2035.

To address these goals and challenges, Huawei is working with partners in pursuit of the “Three Trees” Model.

Academia: Through Huawei ICT academies worldwide, Huawei brings the latest ICT knowledge and skills directly to teachers and students, facilitating equal access to quality education.

Through Huawei ICT academies worldwide, Huawei brings the latest ICT knowledge and skills directly to teachers and students, facilitating equal access to quality education. Lifelong learning: Huawei is always updating its talent cultivation system and certification standards to help professionals grow through extended education.

ICT professionals: With digital talent development services, Huawei aims to equip leaders with digital management skills and talent with ICT skills, and create new value together for industries.

Miao Fengchun, Chief of the Unit for Technology and AI in Education at UNESCO, said that the “Technology-Enabled Open Schools” program by UNESCO and Huawei has played a pioneering role in helping countries in Africa build digital open schools. Over 900,000 teachers and 15,000 students in Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana have participated in the program. The program also offers a digital learning platform and resources, open for all local students.

In the next five years, Huawei hopes to train more than 1 million students each year through cooperation with colleges and universities. Its programs aim to cultivate high-quality ICT talent for the future, helping accelerate global digital transformation.

