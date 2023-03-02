AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PSC Consulting bolsters leadership team with Asia Pacific appointment

PRNewswire March 3, 2023

Ashley Grohn named new PSC Asia Pacific Managing Director

MELBOURNE, Australia and KIRKLAND, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PSC Consulting is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashley Grohn as Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region.

Strengthening the leadership team is reflective of growing clean energy transition policy alignment across the region’s developed economies. With government financial commitments expected to seed the transition and create positive private sector investment signals, PSC Consulting is building its capabilities as the leading independent consultancy firm for utilities and energy companies. PSC’s goal is to empower people to transform the energy industry and help create a more sustainable world. Ashley’s appointment is a vital part of that strategy.

Welcoming Ashley’s appointment, Alex Boyd, President and CEO of PSC Consulting, said: “Ashley is already very familiar with the key drivers and challenges in energy markets across Asia Pacific, especially at the confluence with decarbonization and climate change. His skills and experience will be a great asset for our clients as we support them in achieving the best possible outcomes from the energy transition.”

Ashley’s career in the electricity industry includes experience at cross-sectorial firms, including Aurecon, Jacobs, and Mott MacDonald, where he lead teams working across the energy transition. Bringing this experience to PSC, Ashley will focus on leveraging technologies in the digital arena to support clients across the energy space.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashley said: “I am excited to join the PSC team, which for over 25 years has tackled the thorniest engineering problems for some of the most prominent industry players. Our industry associates PSC with technical excellence, especially on the more complex power network problems we need to solve. We can leverage this technical expertise and our abilities across the digital arena playing to PSC’s strength of collaboration across our global operations.”

“My passion for cleaning up the planet aligns with PSC’s vision to ‘power a sustainable world.’ I believe the key challenge for the energy transition is a social license, and I am confident that our industry will deliver on the need for new technologies, approaches, funding, and resources. The energy transition is vital to our future, and we are compelled to make a difference, that’s why I am so pleased to join the PSC Consulting family,” concluded Ashley.

SOURCE PSC Consulting

