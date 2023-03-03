AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HONOR Magic5 Series Honored as “Best of MWC” by Numerous Media

PRNewswire March 3, 2023

As a global market debut, the foldable HONOR Magic Vs also won multiple media awards at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology brand HONOR announced the global availability of the new HONOR Magic5 Series and the foldable HONOR Magic Vs at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, providing users around the world with a true flagship smartphone experience. With numerous leading global media outlets naming both new flagship smartphones as “Best of MWC” this year, the innovative engineering and premium features of the new HONOR flagships have been well recognized.

(PRNewsfoto/HONOR)

This year, HONOR received a grand total of 42 awards from media at MWC, with the debut HONOR Magic5 Pro winning 18 awards in different categories. Android Authority said that, “the HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls out all the stops to compete against the industry’s best, and does it with style.” Trusted Reviews also commented, “the HONOR Magic5 Pro is a flagship Android smartphone that’s absolutely packed with top-drawer tech.” Tom’s Guide, a tech media with full reputation for product reviews, named the HONOR Magic5 Pro the Best Phone, saying “the Honor Magic5 Pro is, by far, the best phone to come out of MWC 2023.”

In addition to the HONOR Magic5 Pro, the HONOR Magic Vs, the latest HONOR foldable phone debuting in the global market, has also received a great amount of attention. XDA Developers said, “it’s easily one of our favorite foldable phones on the market.” MakeUseOf, one of the largest online technology publications, said in its review, that “with a handset that looks and feels every inch a luxury device, the Magic Vs offers genuine innovation in the folding smartphone field.”

The HONOR Magic5 Pro and the HONOR Magic Vs will get 3 years of Android upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available from Q2, 2023, starting at €1199 (12G+512GB). The HONOR Magic Vs will be priced starting at €1599 (12GB+512GB). Availability will be announced in due course.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email [email protected]

https://community.hihonor.com/
https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ 
https://twitter.com/Honorglobal 
https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ 
https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

SOURCE HONOR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.