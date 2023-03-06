AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Embark on the Ultimate Taipei Grand Trail Hike and Ring in the Spring Blooms with Regent Taipei

PRNewswire March 6, 2023

TAIPEI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the weather turns warmer and spring draws near, it is time to explore the colorful and fragrant charms of nature! This spring season starting from now on till April 30th, Regent Taipei invites nature-loving travelers to embark on nature treks with the “Ultimate Regent Vacation: Taipei Grand Trail Challenge” room package. Guests will learn the ropes of mountain hiking and creating a healthier lifestyle starting at $6,200 NTD per night. Join us on this spring awakening journey!

The “Taipei Grand Trail” is an urban long-distance hiking route that connects the volcanic landscape of Mount Datun, highest peak of Seven Star Mountain, seas of calla lily and hydrangea of Zhuzi Lake, Baishi Lake, Maokong, Sishou Mountain, and other famous mountains and scenic spots of Taipei. Its total length is roughly 92 kilometers and is divided into 7 sections, each of which serves as a return point. Since 2021, the route has added the riverside bicycle path from Taipei Zoo Station to Guandu Station to form a 130-kilometer tour that makes a complete circle around Taipei. Participating trekkers can choose the route of their liking and immerse in the beautiful nature right at our fingertips.

Guests who choose the “Ultimate Regent Vacation: Taipei Grand Trail Challenge” room package will receive a specially curated “Regent Energy Pack” that includes energy boosting food and beverages such as nuts, nutritional cereal bars, frozen energy drinks, and electrolyte supplement drinks, allowing travelers to replenish their strength during the long trek. For stress-free transportation, Regent has prepared a complimentary one-way shuttle service to the entrance of the hiking trail as well as a 25% discount on high-speed rail tickets for travelers who live further away. Additionally, hotel check-out time can be extended to 3PM so guests can utilize the hotel’s many facilities such as the sauna and swimming pool and enjoy a 20% discount on oil pressure massages at the B3 level Health Club. Welcome the start of spring and trek through the beautiful blooms or Taipei’s natural beauty.

Room rates are subject to an additional 15.5% government tax and service charge.

For Reservations: please contact (02) 2523-8000 or visit https://member.silkshotelgroup.com/RT

National Geographic Channel [Inside: Taipei Grand Trail] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcqqrzU8gKg

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality – Silks Hotel Group is reimagining a future of sustainable wellbeing. By turning crisis into opportunity during the pandemic, we have integrated new aspects of sustainability into guests’ every day experiences. Through the continual practice of co-learning, co-creating, co-sustaining, and co-thriving, we aim to encourage self-development within colleagues, integrate new visions of sustainable development, and integrate service into our daily lives. We believe that the power of service can move the world, making people, communities, and the environment flourish while creating a positive impact for future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world into Taiwan. Join us on our continued journey towards a safer and healthier reimagined future!

SOURCE Silks Hotel Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.