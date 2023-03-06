AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Experlogix Expands Support for APAC Clients

PRNewswire March 7, 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Experlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today that it has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and hired Brian Ambrosius as a Sales Director to enhance support for APAC clients and prospects.

Experlogix Logo

Based in Australia, Ambrosius brings more than 15 years’ experience forging partnerships and helping organizations expand into new regional markets. Experlogix has also expanded its implementation team presence in the APAC market.

Experlogix has undergone significant global growth, and its expansion into APAC represents a continuation of that success. In addition to expanding sales and implementation support, the company has invested in its engineering teams specifically for the APAC region, to ensure it can support new clients as they implement Experlogix Document Automation and CPQ software.

“We’re excited to continue growing our presence and provide further support for APAC clients,” says Beth Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer at Experlogix. “APAC organizations face unique challenges. By growing our presence there, we’re equipped to help solve them. This expansion will fuel further growth and lay the foundation to form new partnerships based on mutual success.”

Experlogix has expanded teams across multiple regions and departments, expanding its headcount by more than 100 between 2022 and 2023, to support an increasingly global client base. More than 1,700 organizations leverage Experlogix CPQ and Document Automation software with more than 100,000 users globally.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to Experlogix’s expansion in APAC and establish a local presence in this region,” Ambrosius says. “Seeing how we already have a very strong customer and partner base inspires me to think about how we can grow in the future. I look forward to meeting our customers and partners, as well as growing the Experlogix family.”

Experlogix expects to see continued growth for the CPQ and Document Automation markets in the APAC region. While the region continues to face disruptions in the supply chain that linger from the pandemic, industries such as manufacturing have grown and been transformed to take advantage of new opportunities. This will help drive greater demand for more efficient operations, greater accuracy, and better communication between business units — all use cases that can drive demand for CPQ and document automation solutions.

About Experlogix

Experlogix solutions simplify and humanize the most complex processes to unlock workflow velocity and create a better customer experience. Experlogix CPQ makes configuration and other processes faster than you ever thought possible and simpler than you dared to imagine. Experlogix Document Automation simplifies and optimizes even the most complex document processes for companies worldwide, in any industry. Experlogix — simplifying the complex.

Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, Experlogix supports more than 1,700 clients in more than 30 countries globally. We’re online at www.experlogix.com

SOURCE Experlogix

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.