AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Doo Group Becomes Proud Sponsor Of Australia China Friendship Society Of Western Australia (ACFSWA)

PRNewswire March 6, 2023

HONG KONG, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group is pleased to announce that it has become a proud sponsor of the Australia China Friendship Society of Western Australia (ACFSWA), an organization that prioritizes social values.

Standing as a global financial service group, Doo Group strongly believes in the concept of people-oriented and giving back. Therefore, it has started its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transformation. This collaboration that is built on shared values and common goals is a great stride forward for Doo Group in its ESG journey. 

A Prestigious Organization With Social Values As Its Core

Formed in 1970, ACFSWA is a member of the Australia China Friendship Society (ACFS) based in Perth. It is a non-profit organization that promotes cross-cultural collaboration between Australia and China. Up to date, ACFS has set up eight branches across Australia.

As a prestigious organization with more than 50 years of history, ACFSWA has been working vigorously in cultivating a community that celebrates cultural diversity. From education to tourism, numerous events have been organized to boost the exchange of ideas, culture, information and trade between two countries. All activities of ACFSWA were recognized by the Australian Government. In the grand opening of the ACFSWA Chinese library in 2021, the Chinese Consul-General in Perth, Long Dingbin, was invited to give his first public speech after assuming office.

Throughout the years, ACFSWA has been orchestrating many regular events to connect and unite the community in Western Australia, including Chinese New Year Fair and Australia China Friendship Awards Night.  

Doo Group And ACFSWA Forge Strong Ties To Make Positive Impact

In accordance with the newfound partnership, Doo Group and ACFSWA will be joining hands to make positive impact through in-depth collaboration, including philanthropic and financial events. By working tightly together, Doo Group and ACFSWA are determined to strengthen the local community in the aspects of society and finance.

It is Doo Group’s absolute privilege to work with such a prestigious organization that shares the same values. May this collaborative effort empower a sustainable future in the local community.

Looking ahead, Doo Group will strive to make significant contributions to society.

Website: www.doogroup.com    

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Doo Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.