Singapore-Based Web3 Security Firm Numen Cyber Partners With Cobo To Provide Disaster Recovery

Web3 security firm Numen Cyber and custody platform Cobo will also seek cooperation on MPC custody, Web3 security and on-chain security services

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Numen Cyber , a leading Web3 security company, announced a business partnership with Cobo, a leading global digital asset custody solutions provider, to provide disaster recovery services, and to seek other levels of cooperation on MPC custody, Web3 security services, and on-chain tracking analysis research.

The collaboration between Numen Cyber and Cobo aims to advance MPC clients’ security and accelerate its growth, providing them with enhanced protection of their digital assets. Numen Cyber will also leverage its expertise in Web3 security services and on-chain tracking analysis research to develop new solutions that will further enhance the security experience of Cobo’s MPC clients.

Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo , said: “As a leader in digital asset custody, Cobo is committed to providing our customers with the best industry security solutions. Numen Cyber is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in the Asia Pacific. With Cobo and Numen Cyber working together, we are able to provide our clients with a wider range of disaster recovery options and enhanced protection of their digital assets through an additional layer of security.”

Numen Cyber is a leading Web3 security solution provider, committed to securing the future of the decentralized internet. Its team of experts has extensive experience in identifying and mitigating potential cyber threats to ensure safe and reliable Web3 operations. Numen Cyber’s comprehensive Web3 security solutions have been adopted by a growing number of clients worldwide, ranging from individual users to large enterprises.

One of Numen Cyber’s core strengths lies in its ability to detect high-risk vulnerabilities in various Web3 ecosystems, including Aptos , Sui, EOS, Ripple, and TRON. Numen Cyber’s security audits of smart contracts, public chains, wallets, and exchanges ensure that its clients are protected from any potential threats to their digital assets.

Cobo’s MPC-based co-managed custody solution uses cutting-edge secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to implement a Threshold-Signature Scheme (TSS). Private key shares are created simultaneously by each party in a secure environment, and these parties can then jointly sign transactions without ever exposing their key shares or materializing a private key at any time.

Numen Cyber and Coboy’s partnership will also extend to cooperation on cyber-attacks, smart contract audits and other cyber security issues. It will also provide customers with the latest technologies in Web3 security and digital asset custody.

“This collaboration with Cobo is a significant milestone for Numen Cyber. It demonstrates our commitment to working with the best-in-class providers in the industry and our dedication to offering our customers the most advanced and secure cybersecurity solutions. We look forward to working with Cobo to build a safer and more robust Web3 ecosystem,” said Chris Zheng, CTO of Numen Cyber.

Numen Cyber’s commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and advancing the development of Web3 is an integral part of its mission to create a safer and more secure decentralized internet. With its innovative solutions and partnerships with industry leaders like Cobo, Numen Cyber is poised to shape the future of Web3 security.

About Cobo

Cobo is a leading global digital asset custody solutions provider. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Cobo is trusted by over 500 institutional clients across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America, with billions of dollars in assets under custody.

The company offers a full suite of solutions from centralized custody (HSM-based) to co-managed custody (MPC-based), and fully decentralized self-custody (based on smart contracts as well as a purpose-built custody blockchain). The company is SOC 2 Type 1-compliance certified and licensed in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Lithuania.

For more information, please visit https://www.cobo.com/ .

About Numen Cyber

Numen Cyber is a Singapore-based Web3 Security company. The organization has discovered critical vulnerabilities in some of the world’s most well-known Web3 projects such as Aptos, Sui, EOS, Ripple and TRON.

With the Numen Cyber Labs team composed of the world’s top security experts, they offer Web3 security services that can comprehensively cover all stages of a Web3 project’s lifecycle such as security audits for Smart Contracts, Public Blockchains, Wallets, and Exchanges.

Numen also offers on-chain Smart Contract Threat Detection and Response, Web3 Security Situational Awareness, Digital Currency Tracing and Web3 Threat Intelligence, to protect the digital asset security of Web3 projects and users.

For more information, please visit https://numencyber.com

SOURCE Cobo