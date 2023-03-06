AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Savlon Swasth India announces Sachin Tendulkar as the World’s First ‘Hand Ambassador’ to inspire billions to wash hands

PRNewswire March 6, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —  In a unique move, Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled the World’s first ‘Hand Ambassador’ with one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing world, the Master Blaster, has inspired generations with the many firsts in cricketing history. Now, in yet another first, he lends his priceless hands to a special cause – as a Hand Ambassador to inspire billions to practice proper handwashing.

ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront, seeding behavioural change towards hand hygiene through innovative experiences and initiatives. Preventable infections create a huge economic burden on our country and regular handwashing is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stop the spread of diseases. With Sachin Tendulkar as the First Ever Hand Ambassador, Savlon Swasth India Mission goes even further in its journey to develop the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign features a series of films that take an unexpected route by featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s Hand as their chief protagonist – bringing the importance of hand hygiene to everyone’s notice and reminding people in his inimitable style, to remember to wash their hands.

Link of the film – https://youtu.be/mpbZpjaNPgE 

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Washing hands with soap or handwash is a critical part of everyday hygiene, which helps us maintain overall health. This needs continuous emphasis and engagement to build a healthy habit for children in particular and society at large. Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of enabling this behavioral change in hand hygiene. We are very happy to have Sachin on board, who himself has been a strong advocate of this practice as the ‘Hand Ambassador’ for Savlon Swasth India Mission.”

Commenting on the partnership, the iconic cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, said, “Hand hygiene has an important role to play in building a healthier nation. It has been a cause I have been involved with for several years. When the Savlon Swasth India Mission team presented a unique and fun way of spreading awareness about this serious topic, I was excited about the idea of lending my hand, quite literally, to this initiative. It has been a pleasure working on this campaign. Together as a team, all of us hope that these engaging films drive behavioural change and promote responsible hand hygiene.”

About Savlon Swasth India Mission:

The Savlon Swasth India Mission programme by ITC, since its inception in 2016, has covered 25000 schools, reaching out to over 8 million children with its innovative outreach. The ongoing program has delivered measurable success in inculcating hand hygiene habits in primary school children. With innovation in design and communication at its core, Savlon Swasth India Mission has initiated various initiatives over the years like the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks, Savlon ID Guard and the recent #NoHandUnwashed campaign to educate and encourage good hygiene habits.

SOURCE Savlon Swasth India Mission

