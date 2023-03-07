AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Gulbrandsen inaugurates a new aluminum alkyls plant in Dahej, India

PRNewswire March 8, 2023

DAHEJ, India, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gulbrandsen, a global specialty chemicals leader, has started production of triethylaluminum (TEAL) at a new manufacturing facility located in Dahej, India, to meet increasing global demand.

Aluminum Alkyls are used as co-catalysts for manufacturing polyolefins, synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals and other fine chemicals.

“This investment supports Gulbrandsen’s commitment to meet the growing needs of our customers for high quality aluminum alkyls,” says Ron Hatchell, Global Business Director of Organometallics.  “The Dahej site will also play a vital role in achieving our long-term strategic targets and strengthen our presence in an attractive high-growth market.”

About Gulbrandsen: Gulbrandsen is a manufacturer of industrial chemical intermediates, fine chemicals and catalysts used in process industries.  For more information, please visit our website at www.gulbrandsen.com.

SOURCE Gulbrandsen

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.