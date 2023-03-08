AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Raymour & Flanigan partners with Körber to enhance end customer experience

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) to drive efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction

HAMBURG, Germany, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest in the US, partners with Körber to respond more effectively to today’s consumer challenges through warehouse improvements pushing for greater order accuracy, speed and customer fulfilment. This enables Raymour & Flanigan to build upon their long-standing legacy of bringing thoughtfully selected pieces of furniture to the places their customers serve, work and live while enhancing the customer shopping experience. 

Partnering with Körber helps Raymour & Flanigan to take the reins of a new customer experience journey.

“At Raymour & Flanigan, we believe our people are our greatest asset, and when we began working with the Körber team, we felt an immediate connection to their core business values and company culture,” said Bryan Anastasi, vice president of customer care and business solutions at Raymour & Flanigan. “Körber will help our associates do their jobs even more efficiently, enabling them to spend more time building customer connections. We look forward to having Körber as a partner in our future growth journey.”

A family business founded in 1947, Raymour & Flanigan began with one store in Syracuse, New York, and has grown to more than 140 retail locations and 7.000 employees. To adapt to changing market demands and support its next stage of growth, Raymour & Flanigan has decided to reduce manual processes and upgrade its technology systems. Partnering with Körber helps Raymour & Flanigan to take the reins of a new customer experience journey, but they can only do this by having sophisticated, modern WMS and software systems in place that support their customers’ shopping journeys.

“As customer expectations grow, digitized warehouse functions become key to achieving these goals. Körber’s WMS products make this possible, encompassing the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprises, and third-party logistics providers,” said Richard Stewart, Vice President Software Americas at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “All of our customers need seamless support when it comes to delivering on their brand promises, especially in the furniture retailing industry where timeliness and accuracy are paramount, after all they are handling products that set the stage for memories that will last for generations.”

Structural trends and market forces, including e-commerce, multi-channel, and micro-fulfilment, are amplifying the need for digital solutions to handle increased volume and overcome greater supply chain complexity. By combining the K.Motion Warehouse Management System with autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), the K.Motion Warehouse Control System (WCS)K.Sight CLASS, and voice, vision, and mobility systems, businesses have the technology at their fingertips to revolutionize the end-to-end supply chain – from source to doorstep delivery.

Körber is placed as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report.

About Raymour & Flanigan 

Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide. The organization is committed to creating exceptional guest shopping experiences by leveraging their talented team of associates, helpful technology solutions, and quality products. Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the retailer has 104 showrooms across the Northeast, 36 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a rapidly growing e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is known for its modern, quality home furnishings and quick delivery offering. The company believes in supporting local communities through its many sustainability efforts, which include recycling over 99% of packaging materials, amounting to 20 million pounds of materials per year that avoids landfills. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com. 

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com  

Contact:

Mary-Jane Würke

Corporate Communications Manager

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

[email protected]

T +49 6032 348-2921

 

 

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

