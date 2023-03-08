Bitget Becomes Official Sponsor of Juventus Women’s Football Team

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced on International Women’s Day that it has become an official sponsor of the Juventus Women’s Team. Juventus Women, as they are better known, are one of Italy’s most successful football teams, having won five league titles, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Bitget’s decision to sponsor the Juventus Women’s Team was inspired by its own company composition. 40% of employees in managerial roles at Bitget are female and the exchange is an equal opportunity employer. Its commitments to increasing the opportunities available to women within the crypto space and to inspiring women to be the best version of themselves are embodied by its decision to sponsor Juventus Women.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, said: “We feel a deep affinity with Juventus Women, whose sporting achievements and spirit have rewritten the footballing record books. Sponsoring the Juventus Women’s Team will bring crypto to a wider female audience and motivate women to seize the opportunities that life presents. We’re confident that this partnership will develop into a long-running arrangement that will work to the advantage of all parties.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Commercial Officer of Juventus added, “We are thrilled to partner with Bitget and share their commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in all industries, be it sports or digital technologies. As a leading football club, we know how important it is to provide equal opportunities for everyone, and we are proud to be associated with a company that shares our values.”

In 2021, Juventus Women became the first Italian club to achieve a perfect season, having won all their league matches. In the following season, they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Bitget’s sponsorship of Juventus Women is part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to inspire individuals to embrace the industry. By placing its brand name in public domains and participating in events designed to raise awareness of the company’s activities, Bitget is helping to mainstream the industry for a new generation of users.

The Juventus Women’s sponsorship deal also bolsters Bitget’s efforts to entice more female audiences into the crypto space. The industry has traditionally been male-dominated, but a demographic shift is starting to occur, with digital assets becoming more attractive to a broad swathe of web users including women.

In 2021, Bitget became the official sleeve partner of the Juventus First Team, a deal that was renewed for season 2022-23. Together with Juventus, Bitget is launching a global Take Your Shot campaign, which inspires people to be more daring to pursue their dreams, regardless of their gender.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

Learn more: https://www.bitget.com/

SOURCE Bitget