AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Bitget Becomes Official Sponsor of Juventus Women’s Football Team

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced on International Women’s Day that it has become an official sponsor of the Juventus Women’s Team. Juventus Women, as they are better known, are one of Italy’s most successful football teams, having won five league titles, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Bitget’s decision to sponsor the Juventus Women’s Team was inspired by its own company composition. 40% of employees in managerial roles at Bitget are female and the exchange is an equal opportunity employer. Its commitments to increasing the opportunities available to women within the crypto space and to inspiring women to be the best version of themselves are embodied by its decision to sponsor Juventus Women.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, said: “We feel a deep affinity with Juventus Women, whose sporting achievements and spirit have rewritten the footballing record books. Sponsoring the Juventus Women’s Team will bring crypto to a wider female audience and motivate women to seize the opportunities that life presents. We’re confident that this partnership will develop into a long-running arrangement that will work to the advantage of all parties.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Commercial Officer of Juventus added, “We are thrilled to partner with Bitget and share their commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in all industries, be it sports or digital technologies. As a leading football club, we know how important it is to provide equal opportunities for everyone, and we are proud to be associated with a company that shares our values.”

In 2021, Juventus Women became the first Italian club to achieve a perfect season, having won all their league matches. In the following season, they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Bitget’s sponsorship of Juventus Women is part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to inspire individuals to embrace the industry. By placing its brand name in public domains and participating in events designed to raise awareness of the company’s activities, Bitget is helping to mainstream the industry for a new generation of users.

The Juventus Women’s sponsorship deal also bolsters Bitget’s efforts to entice more female audiences into the crypto space. The industry has traditionally been male-dominated, but a demographic shift is starting to occur, with digital assets becoming more attractive to a broad swathe of web users including women.

In 2021, Bitget became the official sleeve partner of the Juventus First Team, a deal that was renewed for season 2022-23. Together with Juventus, Bitget is launching a global Take Your Shot campaign, which inspires people to be more daring to pursue their dreams, regardless of their gender.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

Learn more: https://www.bitget.com/

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.