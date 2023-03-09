AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UNILEVER FOODS SOLUTIONS IDENTIFIES THE TOP FUTURE MENU TRENDS

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

New Future Menus Trend Report 2023 report draws on insights from more than 1,600 global chefs

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Unilever Food Solutions, the global leader in professional food service, released its first Future Menu Trends report 2023 today, developed in collaboration with more than 1,600 chefs in over 21 countries. The report was launched at an event for leading chefs and food industry experts at Hive, Unilever’s Foods Innovation Centre in Wageningen the Netherlands, as well as via a livestream.

Charred Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Gochujang Glaze, shown here, is just one example of how the IRRESISTABLE VEGETABLES Trend can be brought to life - which is one of the eight trends identified in Unilever’s Future Menu Trends Report 2023. The Report is designed to inspire Chefs across the globe with practical solutions for their Menus.

The top eight trends identified in the Future Menu Trends report 2023 are Modern Comfort Food, Irresistible Vegetables, Wild & Pure, Flavor Contrasts, Feel-Good Food, The New Sharing, Mindful Proteins, and Low-Waste Menus.

“Identifying the hottest global trends is critical in our quest to provide solutions for chefs, who are contending with challenges ranging from labour shortages to tackling sustainability issues like food waste,” said Hanneke Faber, President of Nutrition Unilever. “With the release of the Future Menus Trend report, Unilever Food Solutions is not just sharing future trends, but also offering solutions-based insights and adaptable recipes to inspire chefs and help them feel prepared for the future.”

Unilever Food Solutions anchored the Future Menu Trends Report 2023 around eight core themes based on global data, extensive inputs from more than 1600 chefs, global social media analytics and the expertise of hundreds of chefs who offer practical, real-world applications.

All eight trends include suggested recipes, ingredients and techniques to provide tangible solutions for chefs and food operators.

About Unilever Food Solutions:

Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is proud to be part of Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods. As the dedicated professional foodservice business of Unilever operating in 76 countries around the world, UFS leads the industry in providing innovative and high-quality professional food ingredients and value-adding services. Created by 250 professional chefs and covering 50 cuisines, in 200 million dishes a day, UFS features strong brands, such as Knorr Professional, Hellmann’s, The Vegetarian Butcher and Carte d’Or, and talented entrepreneurial people who work closely with chefs and distributive partners every day. UFS is an inspiring global company, providing products and services created by chefs for chefs, aiming to do this in a sustainable way. For more information, please visit http://www.ufs.com/

About Unilever:

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

  • improving the health of the planet;
  • improving people’s health, confidence and wellbeing;
  • and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

 

SOURCE Unilever

