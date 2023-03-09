AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CGTN: China stresses enhancing integrated national strategies, strategic capabilities

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

BEIJING, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ongoing first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, gathers 2,977 deputies from an array of professions and backgrounds. Among those national legislators, 281 are from the armed forces, forming the largest group of lawmakers at this year’s meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping takes part in one of the military delegation’s plenary meetings during each year’s NPC session to discuss military issues.

On Wednesday, while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th NPC this year, his 11th such attendance, Xi stressed the importance of opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities.

To that end, efforts must be made to draw momentum from reform and innovation, emphasized Xi, urging more progresses in this regard.

Building up strategic capabilities

In the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October, China has vowed to further modernize its national defense and the military.

The country will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities for defending China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests and see that the armed forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks in the new era, said the report.

At Wednesday’s plenary meeting, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.

Highlighting the goal of maximizing China’s national strategic capabilities, Xi called for efforts in integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realize strategic objectives.

Xi urged efforts to advance collaborative innovation in science and technology, with a focus on independent and original innovation, thus building high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology at a faster pace.

Strategic capabilities in emerging fields must be bolstered in pursuit of new advantages in national development and international competitions, and the resilience of industrial and supply chains must be enhanced, he said.

Before addressing the meeting, the president listened to thoughts and suggestions shared by six military deputies who spoke about defense technology capability, major infrastructure construction and national defense education for the public.

In his address, Xi ordered coordinating the construction of major infrastructure, accelerating the building of national reserves, and making the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-08/Xi-attends-plenary-meeting-of-delegation-of-PLA-armed-police-1i0Cgn1PUY0/index.html 

SOURCE CGTN

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

