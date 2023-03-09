AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Medit Launches New Occlusion Analyzer App for Quick and Easy Analysis

PRNewswire March 10, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today the release of its new app, the Medit Occlusion Analyzer.

 

The Medit Occlusion Analyzer is a powerful tool that allows dental professionals to perform occlusion analysis quickly and easily without the need to return to the Medit Scan for Clinics or reprocess data. With the app's automatic detection and analysis of occlusal interferences, users can explore the occlusal relationship and review results through annotations and color maps.

The Medit Occlusion Analyzer is a powerful tool that allows dental professionals to perform occlusion analysis quickly and easily without the need to return to the Medit Scan for Clinics or reprocess data. With the app’s automatic detection and analysis of occlusal interferences, users can explore the occlusal relationship and review results through annotations and color maps.

The app’s section view feature enables users to create section planes to examine specific areas of interest and use Multi-View to compare sections of multiple planes. Additionally, the app allows users to measure distances by one or two points for greater accuracy.

The Medit Occlusion Analyzer also includes a color map, available in both opened and closed states, to provide a visual representation of the occlusal relationship.

With alignment and edit modes, users can realign jaw data to occlusal bite based on selected areas or points and edit data by trimming, sculpting, or filling holes. The app also allows users to replay mandibular movement recordings.

“We are thrilled to launch the Medit Occlusion Analyzer, which is an essential tool for dental professionals who are looking for an accurate and efficient way to analyze occlusion,” said Michael Lee, CTO of Medit. “Our app will help users save time and effort, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients.”

The Medit Occlusion Analyzer is now available for download in Medit Link, and users can start exploring its features to improve their clinical workflows. To learn more about the app, visit the Medit website.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs.

MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website(www.medit.com).

SOURCE Medit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.