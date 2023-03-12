AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in Asia Pacific

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in February 2023.

David Cookson joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Singapore office. As a member of the Financial Services Practice, CEO & Board of Directors Practice, and co-lead of the global banking business, David specializes in succession planning, leadership development, and consulting assignments for financial services clients worldwide. He works with clients on their corporate and retail banking, financial exchanges, insurance, wealth and asset management, and private equity needs. Previously, David was a partner in London and Singapore with another global executive search firm.

“Organizations must increasingly focus on the evolving global business landscape and economic hurdles while enhancing leadership skills,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “Having lived and worked across continents and conducted hundreds of leadership engagements, David provides a wealth of experience that will assist clients in aligning talent with their overall strategy and existing leadership.”

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Lillian Lee
+852 2103 9389
[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

