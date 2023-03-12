Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in February 2023.

David Cookson joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Singapore office. As a member of the Financial Services Practice, CEO & Board of Directors Practice, and co-lead of the global banking business, David specializes in succession planning, leadership development, and consulting assignments for financial services clients worldwide. He works with clients on their corporate and retail banking, financial exchanges, insurance, wealth and asset management, and private equity needs. Previously, David was a partner in London and Singapore with another global executive search firm.

“Organizations must increasingly focus on the evolving global business landscape and economic hurdles while enhancing leadership skills,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “Having lived and worked across continents and conducted hundreds of leadership engagements, David provides a wealth of experience that will assist clients in aligning talent with their overall strategy and existing leadership.”

