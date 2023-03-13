AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • natural disasters

Ongoing Aid Efforts: SANY Helps with Rescue and Post-quake Reconstruction Work in Turkey

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of heavy machinery, has been providing much-needed aid to assist rescue work after the country was hit by the TurkeySyria earthquakes on February 6th. The SANY rescue team has helped save 28 survivors and continues its holistic aid efforts across regions hit by the quake.

According to a statement from the group, SANY sent 12 search and rescue specialists to the worst-hit region on February 7th to support the earthquake response. With some 30 units of SANY machines including excavators and cranes, the rescue team managed to pull out four survivors, including one child, in a 150-hour timespan after the disaster.

After the rapid first response, SANY had been assisting the Chinese national rescue team and provided more than 100 units of its best machinery, including 40 excavators, 10 cranes, and over 10 service vehicles. With help from Putzmeister, the group’s German subsidiary, SANY managed to deploy promptly one 60-ton rough terrain crane, two 23.5-ton excavators, one 6.5-ton excavators.

In addition to rescue machinery, the group has also provided rescue supplies such as search equipment, warm clothing, and medicine. A total of 200 sets of supplies were sent to the regions hit by the earthquake on February 7th. Together with SANY Foundation, the group sent two experts in structural collapse rescue to Turkey from China. The two experts, Song Ximei, and Jia Yingnan, brought with them life support, telecommunication assistance, and lighting equipment of over 50kg. 

The SANY machinery were also used in infrastructure restoration. The rescue team helped repair gas pipelines and high-voltage power lines, as well as clean up fallen street lamps and house relics. Beyond saving lives, rescue efforts by SANY continues in the communities. A commitment made by the group, the SANY rescue team will help the local communities affected by the earthquake in Turkey build new homes.

Sales Hotline: +86-731-85835199

SOURCE SANY Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.