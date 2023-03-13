AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

IBM brings intelligent automation software to Telecom Egypt to transform their network operations

PRNewswire March 13, 2023
  • IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps will be adopted to help Telcom Egypt maintain control & governance over their IT operations
  • Telecom Egypt plans to leverage IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to reduce their reporting time

CAIRO, Egypt, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Telecom Egypt (TE), a leading network operator in Egypt announced that they are working with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to adopt intelligent automation technologies to implement an umbrella solution for all its operations support systems (OSS) on mobile, fixed, and core networks.

IBM Corporation logo.

TE will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps deployed on RedHat OpenShift and implement IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. The solution will be designed to offer TE a holistic view of their entire IT environment, and to help them innovate quickly, reduce operational cost, minimize the time required to troubleshoot and resolve network related incidents.

To help reduce operational and reporting time, IBM RPA, part of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, will enable TE’s engineers and IT operators to track the network’s operating capacity and service quality across Egypt. Manually, this process required sending power signals across central offices and cabins to identify the weak points and areas, which could require at least 18 hours of compiling and revising data.

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: “We are always keen on investing in developing and modernizing our networks to ensure that our customers receive the best communication and information technology services. We are happy to work with IBM as our technology partner to improve our networks’ operational efficiency, leverage automation capabilities and reduce the time required to monitor and repair incidents, thus improving the quality of services provided to our customers.”

Marwa Abbas, General Manager at IBM Egypt said: “The telecommunications industry is witnessing major transformation, and they are relying on new intelligent automation and cloud solutions to help enable accurate, fast and flexible business operations, as well as improved services to end customers. We are happy to extend our work with TE by providing our automation solutions, which will help TE to efficiently manage their networks and drive further digital advancement.”

IBM’s intelligent automation software will provide TE with visibility into performance data and dependencies across their environments. The new solution will allow TE to identify, analyze, address and resolve complex IT issues in dynamic and complex environments.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Telecom Egypt

Telecom Egypt is known to be the first total telecom operator in Egypt providing all telecom services to its customers including fixed and mobile voice and data services. The leading company has been serving their customers for over 160 years maintaining a leadership position in the telecom market and the widest network of submarine cables. 

Media Contact:
Nadine Hafez
IBM Communications
[email protected]

 

SOURCE IBM

