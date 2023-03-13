FWD Group refiles listing application with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the Company”) today announced it has refiled the Form A1 Main Board listing application with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEx”).

A copy of the Application Proof will be available on the HKEx’s website.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. The company is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

