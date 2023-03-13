AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FWD Group refiles listing application with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the Company”) today announced it has refiled the Form A1 Main Board listing application with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEx”).

A copy of the Application Proof will be available on the HKEx’s website.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.  The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. 

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. The company is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

