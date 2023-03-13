WATER PHILIPPINES 2023 and PhilEnergy 2023 hold unified event from March 22 to 24, 2023

PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The most comprehensive trade event in Philippines, focusing on water, wastewater and energy is mounting its newest editions, bigger and better. WATER PHILIPPINES 2023, in its 6th edition, and PhilEnergy 2023, in its 3rd edition, is set on March 22 – 24, 2023 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines.

Both events are expected to welcome over 10,000 delegates and trade visitors from 40 professional profiles in all sectors of the water and energy industry. Giving a platform to over 300 exhibiting brands and companies from over 60 exhibitor profiles as they showcase the latest technologies and products within the four (4) exhibiting halls for the exhibition and two (2) function halls for the return of the Conferences – hosted by some of the partner associations, Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) and Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc (PE2). WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy 2023 will also facilitate free-to-attend Seminars throughout the 3-day event.

The rebranding of PhilEnergy 2023 from Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Philippines marks the growing trade event as it added three more sub-events for a more comprehensive, industry-focused exhibition. The added events are Electric and Power Philippines; Electric Vehicle Philippines; and Energy Storage Philippines, PhilEnergy is also supported by the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) who will mount a Technical Division Symposium. Several technical speakers will gather to lead discussions with the attendees.

“Whether there’s a crisis or none, we should mainstream energy efficiency as a primary resource in good times and in bad,” said PE2 President Alexander Ablaza. “We have been asking the Philippine government to understand that energy efficiency is not just necessary during a crisis. PhilEnergy will be a venue to put the spotlight into this important issue.”

The Department of Energy (DOE) has projected the country’s total final energy consumption to increase by 4.3% annually until 2040. A 2019 study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) attributed the rising national energy use to the continuously growing local economy, which remains among the most robust in Asia.

Aside from the constraints in supply or production, the costs of electricity in the Philippines remain as one of the highest across Asia. The volatile fuel prices in the world market are among those cited for this problem. Thus, there are also rising calls to lower, if not totally eradicate, the industry’s reliance on materials that incur harmful emissions. The shift to renewable energy sources is one of the solutions that are being tapped locally.

As early as 2008, the Philippines has already enacted the Renewable Energy Act, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy to the country’s power generation mix by 35% in 2030 and 50% by 2040. The legislation affirms the country’s commitment to utilize renewable energy sources more to lower emissions, achieve economic development, and help protect people’s health and the environment.

These and more related issues will be highlighted in the upcoming WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy 2023. The three-day events are organized by Informa Markets Philippines, a division of global tradeshow specialist Informa plc. Register for free to get access through www.waterphilippinesexpo.com and www.philenergyexpo.com

