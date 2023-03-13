AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

WATER PHILIPPINES 2023 and PhilEnergy 2023 hold unified event from March 22 to 24, 2023

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The most comprehensive trade event in Philippines, focusing on water, wastewater and energy is mounting its newest editions, bigger and better. WATER PHILIPPINES 2023, in its 6th edition, and PhilEnergy 2023, in its 3rd edition, is set on March 22 – 24, 2023 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines.

Both events are expected to welcome over 10,000 delegates and trade visitors from 40 professional profiles in all sectors of the water and energy industry. Giving a platform to over 300 exhibiting brands and companies from over 60 exhibitor profiles as they showcase the latest technologies and products within the four (4) exhibiting halls for the exhibition and two (2) function halls for the return of the Conferences – hosted by some of the partner associations, Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) and Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc (PE2). WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy 2023 will also facilitate free-to-attend Seminars throughout the 3-day event.

The rebranding of PhilEnergy 2023 from Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Philippines marks the growing trade event as it added three more sub-events for a more comprehensive, industry-focused exhibition. The added events are Electric and Power Philippines; Electric Vehicle Philippines; and Energy Storage Philippines, PhilEnergy is also supported by the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) who will mount a Technical Division Symposium. Several technical speakers will gather to lead discussions with the attendees.

“Whether there’s a crisis or none, we should mainstream energy efficiency as a primary resource in good times and in bad,” said PE2 President Alexander Ablaza. “We have been asking the Philippine government to understand that energy efficiency is not just necessary during a crisis. PhilEnergy will be a venue to put the spotlight into this important issue.”

The Department of Energy (DOE) has projected the country’s total final energy consumption to increase by 4.3% annually until 2040. A 2019 study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) attributed the rising national energy use to the continuously growing local economy, which remains among the most robust in Asia.

Aside from the constraints in supply or production, the costs of electricity in the Philippines remain as one of the highest across Asia. The volatile fuel prices in the world market are among those cited for this problem. Thus, there are also rising calls to lower, if not totally eradicate, the industry’s reliance on materials that incur harmful emissions. The shift to renewable energy sources is one of the solutions that are being tapped locally.

As early as 2008, the Philippines has already enacted the Renewable Energy Act, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy to the country’s power generation mix by 35% in 2030 and 50% by 2040. The legislation affirms the country’s commitment to utilize renewable energy sources more to lower emissions, achieve economic development, and help protect people’s health and the environment.

These and more related issues will be highlighted in the upcoming WATER PHILIPPINES and PhilEnergy 2023. The three-day events are organized by Informa Markets Philippines, a division of global tradeshow specialist Informa plc. Register for free to get access through www.waterphilippinesexpo.com and www.philenergyexpo.com

Notes to Editor

WATER PHILIPPINES and PHILENERGY is organized by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE WATER PHILIPPINES

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.