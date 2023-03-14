AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

The 133rd Canton Fair to Add Brand New Exhibition Sections and Upgrade Exhibition Structure

PRNewswire March 15, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The preparations of online-offline-merged 133rd China Import and Export Fair (“Cantor Fair”) continue to advance. Three new exhibition sections and three new zones will be added starting from this session to further meet the sourcing queries of current trending hits.

The Canton Fair will include three new exhibition sections to its 133rd edition:

  • Industrial Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing in Phase 1,
  • New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicles in Phase 1,
  • Maternity, Baby and Children Products in Phase 2.

and another three new zones within existing categories to global buyers:

  • Smart Life under the Electronics and Household Electrical Appliances during Phase 1,
  • Silver Economy under Medicines and Medical Devices and Health Products during Phase 3,
  • and the Detection Reagents and Protective Equipment zone during Phase 3.

In response to market demand, this year’s Canton Fair has expanded exhibition sections of Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances, Machinery, Vehicles and Spare Parts, Lighting Equipment, and Consumer Goods. Among the 16 categories, two-thirds will reach the scale of medium- and large-scale specialized exhibitions, in particular, the scale of Consumer Goods, Textiles & Garments, Home Decorations, and Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances is close to or exceeds 150,000 square meters. Larger exhibition sections can better meet buyers’ sourcing demands for popular themes.

This year’s Canton Fair will attract a large number of exhibitors in its physical and virtual exhibitions, with over record-breaking 30,000 exhibitors in each. Taking into account their strengths and characteristics, the local commerce departments and the Canton Fair have carefully selected high-quality enterprises from various industries, including more than 2,000 brand companies along with nearly 4,000 leading companies that include “little giants”—companies that specialize in their niche sectors, companies that have won the manufacturing single champions, or rated as national high-tech enterprises, credited with customs AEO advanced certification, as well as a large number of active and growing enterprises with strong market development capabilities, providing global buyers with diversified supplier choices.

The 133rd Canton Fair will also open Area D of its Complex for the first time, expanding the total exhibition area from 1.18 million to 1.5 million square meters, and increasing the booth number to nearly 70,000.

For more information about latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, [email protected]

SOURCE Canton Fair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.