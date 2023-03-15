AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

IR Enables Cloud Migration for 18,000 Contact Center Agents

PRNewswire March 15, 2023
  • IR’s customized solution ensures a high-quality experience as the customer migrates from legacy to new platforms.

SYDNEY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI), a leading global performance management and analytics provider, announced enhanced support for a Fortune 100 health insurance company transitioning its contact center to the Genesys cloud environment. The customized solution will monitor their on-premises and cloud ecosystems.

“Our team at IR jumped on the opportunity to tailor a solution for this long-standing customer as they transition to the cloud. With deep domain expertise in correlation and multi-vendor capabilities and previous experience in this space, we emerged as the ideal choice for the customer to continue to partner with,” said Rodney Foreman, Senior Vice President – Americas, IR.

IR has worked with this customer on the IR Collaborate suite of solutions for the enterprise and contact center. Given the migration to a cloud environment, IR can provide continuous service on their legacy platform and the new Genesys cloud environment. The enhanced functionality of IR Collaborate delivers end-to-end visibility on key success metrics for 18,000 contact center agents, including call drops, voice quality, call recording and immediate troubleshooting.

IR’s solution can provide detailed analytics for the existing contact center and tailor reporting as business needs evolve during the transition. As a result, the customer gains visibility of rich data sets to make better business decisions during the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) journey.

IR focuses on giving customers the technology they need to ensure they can resolve complexity and ascertain developments in their business processes as quickly as possible. IR’s performance monitoring solutions can be deployed rapidly and easily on-premises, cloud or hybrid. Customers benefit from ongoing proactive visibility, alerts and deep troubleshooting capabilities.   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ir-enables-cloud-migration-for-18-000-contact-center-agents-301772645.html

SOURCE IR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.