AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Maximize Efficiency, Audience Engagement, and Revenue Growth with CLEAR® AI

PRNewswire March 16, 2023

An AI platform crafted for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is proud to announce that we will showcase our ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, CLEAR® AI, at the upcoming NAB 2023 Show. It allows content companies to unlock the full potential of AI to revolutionize content management, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

Prime Focus Technologies

“Media companies are facing an increasingly competitive and crowded landscape, where efficiency, engagement, and revenue growth are crucial to success,” said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at PFT.” “With CLEAR® AI, we’re providing a robust platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to keep up with the demand for content while also meeting the expectations of audiences and advertisers.”

Leverage CLEAR® AI in:

Content management

  • Automate metadata tagging for faster content access. This allows you to access and use your content to create new and engaging material.
  • Identify physical segments, places of interest, celebrities, brands, and key moments & dialogues. Spend less time sifting through irrelevant content and accessing the relevant pieces you need to meet tight content creation deadlines.
  • Streamline your video production workflow and reduce turnaround times with quick access to edit-ready content from your archives, shoots, dailies, and rushes.

Audience-reach and engagement

  • Create curated content for different genres, such as shows, movies, and news, with scene lifts, cut downs, promos, and teasers. Produce high-quality and engaging content, increasing the chances of capturing and retaining audience attention.
  • Maximize your RoI by strategically curating and promoting relevant content for various campaigns and brands using faster content discovery and tagging.
  • Expand your reach and increase brand awareness by creating regional versions and global masters.

Revenue generation

  • Identify ad markers and match relevant content with your advertisement inventory—generate revenue through contextual advertising.
  • CLEAR® AI helps you create conform masters and distribution packages to unlock the full potential of your library. Generate revenue from your library quickly and efficiently.
  •  Expand your audience reach and target new markets by localizing your content. Automatically detect on-screen text in forced narration and create subtitles.

Compliance and Safety

  • Protect your brand’s reputation and ensure your content is safe for all audiences.

CLEAR® AI, with its patented Machine Wisdom technology, coupled with the power of over 45 home-grown and best-of-breed engines, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, solves real-world M&E business problems for creative, technology, and operations teams. It helps save costs, increase efficiency, and improve your bottom line. Over 7 million minutes of content have been processed through CLEAR® AI, demonstrating scalability and reliability.

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® AI at W1755. 
To schedule a meeting with us, click here.

To find CLEAR® AI in the AWS Marketplace, click here.   

CLEAR® AI
Smarter, not harder.  

About Prime Focus Technologies
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:
T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected] 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.