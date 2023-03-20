AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Gotion High-tech and Edison Power Co., Ltd. Reached a Strategic Cooperation

PRNewswire March 20, 2023

Focus on large storage battery and recycling, opening up the Japanese market

TOKYO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 15th, Gotion High-tech and Edison Power Co., Ltd. entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop large storage battery and recycling market in Japan, promote the popularization of renewable energy, and introduce Gotion’s batteries into the Japanese market.

Edison Power's Vice President Chihiro Kotama (front left) and Gotion Global's Executive Vice President CHENG Qian (front right) signed the contract on behalf of both parties. Tosimasa Yamda , President of Edison Power (back left) and LI Zhen, Chairman of Gotion (back right) witness the signing. (PRNewsfoto/Gotion High-tech)

With the development of renewable energy worldwide and the revision of Japan’s Electricity Business Act in May 2022, the large storage battery industry in Japan has new opportunities.

According to the agreement, during the cooperation period, the two companies will develop market strategies respond to market demands, with a planned sales target of 1 GWh for the first year, rising to 2 GWh annually from the second year onwards. Gotion High-tech will provide cells, modules, BMS, etc., while Edison Power Co., Ltd. will be responsible for customer management, EPC services, energy storage system operation and maintenance, and other market-side services.

In addition,Gotion is a circular type from the possession of raw material mines for LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries to the recycling system after disposal. As a responsible international enterprise, Gotion High-tech will also work with Edison Power to establish a circular storage battery recycling system in Japan.

About Gotion High-Tech

A technology-driven international company focused on the development and production of power batteries. Headquartered in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province, the company went public in May 2015 as the first power battery company in China to enter the capital market. It specializes in new energy businesses such as EV batteries, energy storage applications, transmission and distribution equipment, and has over 14 gigascale battery manufacturing bases worldwide. Our five battery materials-based businesses cover the entire battery supply chain, from upstream to downstream, and Gotion also have a battery recycling business.

About Edison Power

Edison Power is a renewable energy solutions company that started developing and manufacturing storage battery system in 1991. In addition to the storage battery system business, Edison Power is developing a solar power generation business, a biomass power generation business, a bark pellet production business, and a solar sharing business.

SOURCE Gotion High-tech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.