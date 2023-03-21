PR Newswire Solidifies Position in APAC Region with Enhanced Content and Journalist Ecosystem

Mounting partnerships and heightened brand awareness escalate growth momentum in 2023

HONG KONG, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire, a Cision company and leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, announced today its successful growth within the Asia-Pacific market with secured media and network partnerships, boosting content agreements, and increasing brand awareness.

PR Newswire saw strong growth across several key sectors throughout the region, including adding more than 425 new content partners and 3,500 new journalists and influencers to the platform, as well as boosting the total number of views to more than 430 million, serving as the main daily source for reliable and updated news. By utilizing artificial intelligence, PR Newswire improved its targeted marketing strategies across popular social channels including WeChat, Weibo, Twitter, and Zalo and generated more than 460 million impressions, while increasing the total number of followers to more than 2.5 million.

“Our content network is larger and more vibrant than ever, prepared to serve the growing needs in the Asia-Pacific region and to provide solutions to our valued clients. In terms of growing our content network and journalists, we anticipate a busier year in 2023 as the business continues to accelerate post-pandemic,” said Lynn Liu, Head of Audience Development and Distribution Services. “PR Newswire will continue to be the leading solutions provider for companies across the region.”

Key content partnerships in the APAC region:

Greater China : PR Newswire secured partnerships with more than 200 new sites which include 165 in mainland China and 48 in Hong Kong and Taiwan . Some of the most notable wins included partnerships with the leading national news portals. For greater access to the huge potential audience market of over 1 billion people in China , PR Newswire added more than 600 new Chinese newsrooms to the PRN Asia media platform.

: PR Newswire secured partnerships with more than 200 new sites which include 165 in mainland and 48 in and . Some of the most notable wins included partnerships with the leading national news portals. For greater access to the huge potential audience market of over 1 billion people in , PR Newswire added more than 600 new Chinese newsrooms to the PRN Asia media platform. Japan : PR Newswire collaborated with 49 new feed partners from domestic media companies. Our coverage includes reputable media including Yomiuri Shimbun, the number one National newspaper in Japan , Niconico, one of the most popular websites for young people in Japan , as well as Mapion.co.jp, Japan’s largest map information site, with 9 million monthly active users.

PR Newswire collaborated with 49 new feed partners from domestic media companies. Our coverage includes reputable media including Yomiuri Shimbun, the number one National newspaper in , Niconico, one of the most popular websites for young people in , as well as Mapion.co.jp, largest map information site, with 9 million monthly active users. South Korea : It made significant progress in its target customer approach, doubling the average number of exact matches from 20 to 40 compared to 2021. PR Newswire has grown to be the most powerful newswire service provider in South Korea by establishing strategic partnerships with the most influential media outlets such as Yonhap, South Korea’s national news agency, and Naver, Duam, Nate, the dominated search engines and news portals.

It made significant progress in its target customer approach, doubling the average number of exact matches from 20 to 40 compared to 2021. PR Newswire has grown to be the most powerful newswire service provider in by establishing strategic partnerships with the most influential media outlets such as Yonhap, national news agency, and Naver, Duam, Nate, the dominated search engines and news portals. Australia and New Zealand : As a result of PR Newswire’s announcement that it has tightened its collaboration with Australian Associated Press (AAP), clients can enjoy greater online visibility and coverage for their stories, which are published through AAP’s Newsroom platform and on dedicated press release sections within website publications like AAP, AAP News, The Canberra Times , The Newcastle Herald, and more.

As a result of PR Newswire’s announcement that it has tightened its collaboration with Australian Associated Press (AAP), clients can enjoy greater online visibility and coverage for their stories, which are published through AAP’s Newsroom platform and on dedicated press release sections within website publications like AAP, AAP News, The , The Newcastle Herald, and more. Southeast Asia : An emerging market in APAC with a population of nearly 700 million and a rising number of English-speaking residents, PR Newswire has contributed to the establishment of a powerful APAC English media network, with 120 APAC English distribution outlets.

Riding on success in 2022, PR Newswire is poised to escalate its growth momentum in 2023 and continued to tell the stories of their clients with the leading regional and global distribution networks.

