AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Yubei District of China’s Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yubei District of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, has stepped up efforts to further optimize industrial chains and facilitate more investment into the district.

Focusing on the district’s competitive industries, Yubei rolled out an investment promotion scheme earlier this year in a bid to attract a number of core enterprises and landmark projects to settle here.

An official of Yubei District said that the district’s efforts to promote and facilitate investment are in full swing this year.

The district launched a special campaign by setting up six special working groups for investment promotion centered on its six key industrial chains, including intelligent network-connected new energy vehicles, electronic information manufacturing, software and information services, innovative finance, trade logistics and modern agriculture, culture and tourism, in a bid to achieve new breakthroughs in industrial chain investment. 

Furthermore, the district beefed up efforts to boost domestic and foreign investment in its key industries and carried out a series of investment promotion activities targeting Fortune Global 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, leading institutions, etc.

Besides, Yubei is set to further optimize and improve its investment promotion mechanism in a bid to provide a solid guarantee for the signing and implementation of major projects.

At the same time, the district planned to update its investment project library in real time. Of the investment projects under negotiation with a planned investment of more than 100 billion yuan, more than 30 percent of them will be signed within six months and over 60 percent will be signed within a year.

Efforts will be made to promote the construction of a digital intelligence promotion investment platform centered on industry analysis, project attraction, landing services and other key processes.

Besides, Yubei will impose a closed-loop management system and increase the weight of quality indicators and investment assessment for major projects.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333283.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.