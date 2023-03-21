AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Cullen Jewellery Releases 2023 Impact Report on UN International Day of Forests

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

Leading ethical jewellery brand showcases commitment to sustainability, transparency, and ethical sourcing in comprehensive report

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the United Nations International Day of Forests, Cullen Jewellery, a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium engagement rings and fine jewellery, is proud to unveil its 2023 Impact Report. 

The 2023 Impact Report provides a comprehensive and transparent overview of Cullen Jewellery’s business practices, emphasising its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Organised into six main sections – Our Business, Our Team, Our Community, Our Supply Chain, Our Processes, and Our Policies – the report outlines the company’s specific goals, initiatives, and the progress made towards achieving them.

“Our mission is to empower couples to embody their values for generations to come, and our Impact Report demonstrates how we strive to operate responsibly and sustainably in every aspect of our business,” said Jordan Cullen, Director of Cullen Jewellery. “By exclusively using lab-grown gemstones and maintaining a transparent supply chain, we ensure that our elegant creations symbolise not only love but also respect for our planet.”

Cullen Jewellery has also taken measures to develop a comprehensive energy efficiency program and supports community development initiatives and partnerships. The company is dedicated to creating a positive workplace culture that promotes diversity and inclusion, further contributing to its overall mission of responsible business practices.

The 2023 Impact Report marks a significant milestone in Cullen Jewellery’s journey towards a more sustainable and ethical jewellery industry. As the brand continues to innovate and evolve, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing customers with exceptional experiences and products that align with their values.

To learn more about Cullen Jewellery and access the 2023 Impact Report, visit www.cullenjewellery.com/impact-report.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery is a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab-grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://cullenjewellery.com/ and @cullenjewellery on Instagram. 

Contact: Noah Cherkaoui, [email protected] 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cullen-jewellery-releases-2023-impact-report-on-un-international-day-of-forests-301776918.html

SOURCE Cullen Jewellery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.