AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

LONGi Hi-MO 6 makes debut at Solartech Indonesia

PRNewswire March 21, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has participated at the 2023 edition of Solartech Indonesia in Jakarta, showcasing its new Hi-MO 6 product, a module which is able to meet the diverse market needs of the Indonesian distributed PV market.

Indonesia is generally considered to be one of the countries with most potential for solar, due to the intensity and duration of the sunny weather it enjoys. The country’s low availability of electricity – just 56% – and a continual increase in domestic residential consumption means there is a significant energy gap, which presents excellent conditions for the adoption and development of PV.

Hi-MO 6 is able to satisfy a wide variety of requirements specific to the Indonesian market and was the subject of a great deal of interest from visitors to the event. The module, based on an HPBC high efficiency cell, combines performance, reliability and an intelligent optimisation function with an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

As the first PV company operating in Indonesia to obtain SNI certification in 2021, LONGi has maintained a long standing commitment to both the country and its mission of using solar energy to build a greener world. Moving forward, the company will continue to provide clients and partners with efficient and reliable solar products and solutions to achieve both regional and global energy transformation.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-hi-mo-6-makes-debut-at-solartech-indonesia-301777039.html

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.