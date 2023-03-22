AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
APACMed Names EVERSANA Knowledge Partner to Shape Digital Health Reimbursement Framework Across Region

PRNewswire March 22, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), the region’s leading organization for medical technology manufacturers, has named  EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry and a market leader in helping digital health technology innovators navigate the complexity of bringing new therapies to patients, as its knowledge partner across Asia Pacific countries.

EVERSANA logo

Together, the two organizations will develop a framework to support innovative reimbursement models for digital health companies as they work with policymakers to ensure better access to new and transformative therapies, diagnostic aids and patient management solutions.

“We are excited to welcome EVERSANA as our knowledge partner in the APACMed Digital Health Reimbursement Alliance. With their global expertise and our shared vision for equitable access to life-saving digital health technologies, we will collaborate on building advocacy to shape the future of digital health reimbursement,” said Harjit Gill, CEO of APACMed.

The partnership leverages the expertise of both organizations. EVERSANA has seen rapid expansion over the past three years across the Asia Pacific region and is the industry leader in supporting the commercialization of digital health technologies globally. Meanwhile, APACMed is the largest trade association across Asia Pacific and represents more than 300 manufacturers and suppliers of medical equipment and wearable devices.

“Digital innovation is the future of care across so many therapeutic categories with the potential to change how we think of healthcare today,” said Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA. “We look forward to working with APACMed to leverage our respective expertise to help develop an important framework to drive better access for patients to therapies.”

About APACMed

The Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) represents manufacturers and suppliers of medical equipment, devices and in-vitro diagnostics, industry associations and other key stakeholders associated with the medical technology industry in Asia Pacific. As a trade association, our mission is to improve the standards of care for patients through innovative collaborations among stakeholders to jointly shape the future of healthcare in Asia Pacific.

The association has over 300 member organisations made up of multinational corporates, associates, digital technology, and start-up companies. To learn more visit www.apacmed.org.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Matt Braun, Director, Corporate Communications, EVERSANA
Tel: +1 414-434-4830
E-mail: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/apacmed-names-eversana-knowledge-partner-to-shape-digital-health-reimbursement-framework-across-region-301777937.html

SOURCE EVERSANA

