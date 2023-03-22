AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Digital Cooperation Organization welcomes Six New Observers

PRNewswire March 23, 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today welcomed six new Observers: BTECH, Deloitte, the Islamic Development Bank, Mobily, OneWeb, and Visa.

 

DCO Logo

 

Representing all sectors of the digital economy from international organizations, academic institutions, NGOs and the private sector, DCO Observers collaborate closely with the DCO through its programs and initiatives to enable greater international cooperation across the digital ecosystem.

The new Observers will leverage their expertise to support the DCO’s objectives of eliminating the digital divide and empowering nations to build strong, inclusive and sustainable digital economies.

  • BTECH, the Bahrain Technology Companies Society, is a non-profit entity that was established in 2012 with the aim of establishing a sound foothold in the ICT sector in Bahrain and bringing its ICT industry to a global competing level.
  • Deloitte is a global consulting firm focused on digital innovation that supports organizations of all shapes and sizes thrive in a digital world by transforming their operations and optimizing their use of technology.
  • The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development financing institution that uses digital innovation to promote economic development and social progress in its member countries, with a focus on Islamic finance and sustainable development.
  • Mobily is one of the largest telecom companies in the Middle East focused on delivering innovative services and digital solutions across different sectors.
  • OneWeb is a global telecommunications network powered by a constellation of 648 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that enables high-speed, low latency connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities everywhere around the world.
  • Visa is a leading global payment technology company driving the adoption of new payment technologies and digital payment methods.

Hassan Nasser, DCO Vice-President of International Affairs and Membership, said: “The cooperation with these six new Observers is the latest leap forward for the DCO as we continue to forge strategic partnerships that play an active role in harnessing the power of the digital economy. Each organization brings unique expertise and vital knowledge to the DCO, which will support us in our mission to enable digital prosperity for all and drive progress towards the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The DCO works to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy, through programs to harness the power of the digital economy across its thirteen Member States.

 

SOURCE The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

