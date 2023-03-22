AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amelia Hires Brandon Nott as Chief Product Officer

PRNewswire March 23, 2023

The Trusted AI company continues its leadership team investment with a proven product leader.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amelia, the enterprise leader in Trusted AI, is thrilled to announce that Brandon Nott has joined Amelia as Chief Product Officer. This announcement follows the recent news of Amelia’s $175 million investment from BuildGroup and Monroe Capital, and reinforces the company’s commitment to building the best team and products in the industry.

Amelia is the enterprise leader in Trusted AI. As a pioneer in AI, Amelia has a proven track record of innovation in automation and Conversational AI.

Prior to joining Amelia, Brandon was Senior Vice President of Product at UiPath. During his time at UiPath, Brandon held crucial roles in customer success and product as the company increased its ARR from $40 million to over $1.4 billion. In his role as Chief Product Officer at Amelia, Brandon is bringing this product leadership experience and customer orientation to accelerate Amelia’s industry leading product offerings. Brandon will lead Amelia’s product management, marketing and engineering teams on a global basis.

Brandon is an award winning technologist who takes a customer-centric approach to product development by focusing on business outcomes and exceptional user experiences. His approach is an ideal fit with Amelia’s product roadmap and mission to deliver Trusted AI to enterprises.

“The Conversational AI space is innovating rapidly, and we scoured the industry looking for a customer-centric technologist to lead our product teams. Brandon fits us like a glove, and he will be a long term team member as Amelia builds the best products in the market,” said Amelia President Lanham Napier. “At Amelia, we’re doubling down on providing trusted solutions that our customers can stand behind. Bringing on Brandon Nott as our Chief Product Officer is a critical step towards this objective.”

“I am pumped to join Amelia and help the company expand its customer offerings and leadership position,” said Amelia Chief Product Officer Brandon Nott. “Amelia has great technology today, and we’re going to accelerate our product teams to deliver even stronger outcomes for our customers. The Conversational AI market is moving fast, and we’re going to deliver integrated solutions that can be trusted to drive huge value for customers.”

About Amelia
Amelia is the enterprise leader in Trusted AI. As a pioneer in AI, Amelia has a proven track record of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. Amelia’s platform captures the rapid innovation of AI ecosystems and transforms these innovations into enterprise grade products ready for customer consumption. Enterprises use Amelia to drive revenue in conversational experiences and enable productivity through operations automation. Amelia is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. With offices in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, enterprises trust Amelia’s products and solutions to serve customers on a global basis. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at amelia.ai.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038301/3950934/Amelia_Logo_B_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amelia-hires-brandon-nott-as-chief-product-officer-301778755.html

SOURCE Amelia

Latest News

