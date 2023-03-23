AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

WordUp, an AI-based English learning App, Introduces Fantasy Chat

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over 1.5 billion people speak English as a second language. They are naturally at a disadvantage compared to native speakers in a globalised world where English is what connects people to opportunities.

WordUp Chat - AI Celebrities

WordUp‘s vision is to level the playing field. It’s an AI-based English learning App, used by millions, with a simple but novel core idea:

English has 200,000 words. You’ll never hear 95% of them. 5% is enough for a perfect vocabulary. But which 5%, depends on your unique life, profession, hobbies,… WordUp helps you discover exactly the words that matter to you, sorted by their importance (usage frequency), giving you the most possible value per learning minute.

Fantasy Chat

Their latest release as of 17 March 2023 allows users to talk about any topic with an AI version of their idols, celebrities, politicians,… with over 10,000 famous people are available on the platform! It’s an incredibly entertaining way to practice English and widen their vocabulary.

This innovative AI use case is example of how Generative AI is redefining education.

The challenge of ‘Active Vocabulary’

WordUp was already well-known for its ‘Knowledge Map’ concept, allowing users to uncover their existing vocabulary knowledge into a ‘digital twin’ enabling hyper-personalised learning. This approach, blended with a wealth visual learning content and, had already made WordUp the leading vocabulary expansion app, used by millions around the world.

But there was a challenge. As in any other app, words were learnt into the user’s passive, rather than active vocabulary, meaning they could understand the words when facing them, but couldn’t necessarily recall and use them naturally in real-time conversations. Moving from passive to active vocabulary is only possible through practice and active usage. The new Fantasy Chat feature, solves that problem.

About the founders

WordUp was created by serial entrepreneurs Paymon Khamooshi and Somayeh Aghnia. Having immigrated to the UK from Iran as students in 2004, they experienced first-hand the challenges of learning English vocabulary.

In 2007, they founded Geeks Ltd (software business, London) and have since created jobs for over 500 people and won several industry awards, including the Queen’s Award for Innovation.

Initially an experimental project at Geeks, WordUp grew to become an independent company with philanthropic and impact-driven ambitions.

https://wordupapp.co

Contact:  [email protected]

 

 

 

SOURCE WordUp App Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.