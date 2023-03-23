AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONGi signs strategic framework agreement for 250MW of Hi-MO 6 modules at PV EXPO Japan

PRNewswire March 23, 2023

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has taken part in the 2023 edition of PV Expo Japan in Tokyo, showcasing its Hi-MO 6 modules, BIPV solutions, hydrogen production equipment, Sinan system and advanced PV solutions, while also signing a strategic framework agreement for 250MW of Hi-MO 6 with a long-term partner. 

Japan is an important market for LONGi, with the company occupying a leading position in terms of shipments due to the excellent quality of its products and local support. The Hi-MO 6 module, based on an HPBC high efficiency cell, combines performance, reliability and an intelligent optimisation function with an aesthetically pleasing appearance and was the subject of significant interest at the event.

LONGi successively joined RE100, EV100, EP100 and the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), becoming the first Chinese company to join the four international initiatives at the same time. In 2018, LONGi launched the development concept of ‘Solar for Solar’, which aims to create low-cost clean energy while implementing clean production and green manufacturing. The company aims to launch its zero-carbon plan at facilities in Baoshan, Yunnan and Malaysia, taking the lead in driving energy reform and sharing its technology and management expertise within the industry.

Moving forward, LONGi will continue to provide outstanding technical and product support for PV projects in Japan and also take the lead in setting the industry benchmark for energy transformation, in order to contribute to the country achieving its carbon emissions goals. 

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-signs-strategic-framework-agreement-for-250mw-of-hi-mo-6-modules-at-pv-expo-japan-301779677.html

SOURCE LONGi

