AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

New Cryptocurrency BASALTCOIN set to Launch with a Mission to Revolutionize the Greentech Industry

PRNewswire March 27, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BASALTCOIN, the revolutionary new cryptocurrency, is launching on March 26, 2023, with a mission to change the world and better humanity. This unique cryptocurrency is poised to revolutionize the greentech industry by commercializing intellectual property in the green tech and blockchain industries, connecting inventors and investors, and helping the community increase their income.

BasaltCoin

The timing of BASALTCOIN’s launch couldn’t be better, as pressing issues such as energy efficiency, energy storage, energy generation, environmental care, and alternative fuels are at the top of countries’ agendas. Investors have an excellent opportunity to get involved now during the presale, while the token still runs at a low 0.05 USD. The BASALTCOIN presale will be offering BASALT tokens with the potential for even lower prices available for those interested in joint projects.

With over 15,000 companies operating in Web 3.0 and 300 million people involved in the crypto market, with investments well above 1 trillion dollars across 200 cryptocurrency exchanges, this pivot to the digital assets sphere is not only here to stay – it’s growing on an exponential basis every year.

To sweeten the pot, BASALTCOIN is offering a partner referral award program with a 2.5% reward for each referral. Additionally, participants who complete KYC will be rewarded with 50 BASALT coins.

Investing in BASALTCOIN is an opportunity to be part of a Greentech revolution that aims to change the world and better humanity. BASALTCOIN is a one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency, and the BASA Ecosystem’s cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions are on a mission to level the playing field for everybody, leaving no ingenious inventor and idea in the dust.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join the Greentech Revolution today with BASALTCOIN, the cryptocurrency that’s changing the world! To learn more about BASALTCOIN and the BASA Ecosystem, visit our official website today. Click here to join the BASALTCOIN Presale. 

SOURCE BasaltCoin

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.