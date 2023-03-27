AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresha Climbs the Ranks in Top 100 Global Marketplaces, Empowering Beauty and Wellness Businesses

PRNewswire March 28, 2023

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fresha, the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, has cemented its global standing by debuting on the a16z Top 100 Global Marketplaces list.

Fresha ranked as top 100 global marketplaces

Securing the 59th spot, Fresha outperforms competitors in the global hair, beauty, and wellness market, reinforcing its position as the world’s top-ranking and fastest-growing marketplace platform.

The California-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz compiles the Marketplace100, assessing companies based on comprehensive marketplace activity scores. These criteria include annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) from Bloomberg, app performance data from Apptopia, and SimilarWeb.

Fresha’s founder and CEO, William Zeqiri, attributes the company’s ranking to its substantial global impact and market leadership. “This milestone demonstrates our partners’ adoption of our technology to manage their businesses and emphasizes Fresha’s customer-centric approach, which perfectly aligns with consumers’ preferences for discovering, booking, and paying for beauty and wellness appointments with local businesses.”

Fresha’s customer-focused philosophy, competitive edge, and product quality have propelled its success. The platform enables businesses to streamline their operations, promote their services, implement marketing campaigns, sell products online, and safeguard against no-shows and last-minute cancellations. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive suite of tools for seamless business operations, including appointment bookings, point-of-sale, customer records management, marketing automation, loyalty programs, beauty product inventory, and team management. Fresha’s consumer marketplace bolsters partner businesses’ revenue potential by leveraging the consumer marketplace, online bookings, automated marketing through mobile apps, and advanced integrations with major tech brands such as Instagram, Facebook, and Google.

Fresha has built an extensive network of approximately 90,000 merchant venues worldwide, predominantly located in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Customers book tens of millions of appointments on the platform each month, processing over $10 billion in annual gross merchandise volume (GMV). Supported by New York-based equity firm General Atlantic and other investors like global beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan, Fresha’s valuation surpasses $640 million valuation with its Series C investment round in 2022.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fresha-climbs-the-ranks-in-top-100-global-marketplaces-empowering-beauty-and-wellness-businesses-301782554.html

SOURCE Fresha

