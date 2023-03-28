AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

BIMINI HEALTH TECH ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ACELLULAR DERMAL MATRIX PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

PRNewswire March 29, 2023

Acquisition expands Bimini’s global soft tissue franchise, which already includes the PureGraft and Dermapose Fat Transfer Systems

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bimini Health Tech announced today it has acquired the exclusive rights to an Acellular Dermal Matrix (“ADM”) technology for the plastic and reconstructive surgery field of use.

Bimini Health Tech

“The addition of an ADM to Bimini’s existing product portfolio is the next foundational step in our strategy to become a global leader in the plastic and reconstruction market and advance the standard of care for patients requiring reconstructive surgery”, said Bradford Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech, “Bimini expects total revenue from the ADM products to exceed $400M over the next ten years. The ADM technology is a welcome addition to the 20+ products in our portfolio that are currently approved and cleared around the world.”

The ADM is provided pre-hydrated, perforated, and ready to use, and comes with a medical-device grade sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6, eliminating the need for additional washing or preparation steps, thereby increasing efficiency, and reducing operating times. Bimini’s offering will be provided in multiple shapes and sizes to meet our customer’s needs.

The ADM technology utilizes a proprietary manufacturing process that removes donor DNA without compromising the desired biomechanical structure or biochemical properties leaving key factors of the native dermis intact for integration and neovascularization to meet its intended use.

By acquiring the exclusive license for this technology, Bimini Health Tech will be able to leverage its existing infrastructure and expertise to bring this important technology to a wider patient population with an estimated U.S. market size over $700 million per year. This acquisition represents a strategic investment in the company’s future and is in line with its mission to improve patient outcomes through the development of innovative medical technologies.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech houses a diversified range of medical devices and regenerative therapies, with a portfolio that includes Puregraft, Healeon, Dermapose and Kerastem. Founded in 2013, Bimini provides targeted bio-therapeutic solutions in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. They develop and commercialize innovative products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic, reconstructive and therapeutic benefit.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

 

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech

