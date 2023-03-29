CNN’s Growing Bangladesh spotlights the innovators at the frontline of the country’s sustainable growth

A week of special coverage airs March 27-31, with a 30-minute program airing April 1

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a brand-new 30-minute program, CNN’s Growing Bangladesh explores how the country is gearing up for sustainable growth – both economically and environmentally. The low-lying nation is one of the most climate-vulnerable in the world, and its changemakers are finding localized solutions for Bangladesh’s challenges, from flood-proof homes to solar-powered pay-as-you-go microgrids.

CNN first meets Marina Tabassum, an award-winning architect with landmark designs such as Bangladesh’s Museum of Independence Monument. Tabassum bases most of her projects in her home country of Bangladesh, drawing from the country’s rich history, culture, and needs – with a focus on creating better homes and lives for Bangladeshi people. Standing at the frontline of climate change mitigation, she is developing flatpack bamboo homes for those affected by flooding. Her work aims to make a difference and embrace social responsibility, while celebrating the heritage of her home country.

With nearly 50 percent of Bangladesh’s population employed in agriculture, and more than 70 percent of its land used for farming, Fahad Ifaz and his friends knew that this was a core sector worth transforming. They founded iFarmer in 2019, which aims to increase farmers’ income and productivity by providing bundled services for finance, timely advisories, education, modern farming technology, and access to inputs and the right markets. With more than 87,000 farmers registered on the platform, the company has revolutionized the agricultural sector in Bangladesh by facilitating more than $19 million in funding support for farmers across the country and helping to sell nearly 190,000 tons of produce.

CNN then speaks to Salma Islam, head of projects, fundraising and communications at SOLshare, a startup hoping to kickstart the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in Bangladesh, with the country aiming to cut transport emissions by 3.4 million tons CO2eq by 2030 to combat pollution in Dhaka. SOLshare is hoping to upgrade Bangladesh’s 2.5 million-strong fleet of three-wheelers, by swapping old lead-acid batteries for more efficient, lighter, lithium-ion ones. The company is bringing clean energy to rural communities, too, by connecting home solar systems to a neighborhood energy network. The company is backed by Sonia Bashir Kabir, the founder and managing director of venture capital fund SBK Tech Ventures. With her finger on the pulse of Dhaka’s flourishing startup scene, Kabir focuses on ideas that have the potential to positively impact the masses.

Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry is one of the largest in the world, and local designer Rokaiya Ahmed Purna wants to revolutionize this by unleashing the country’s creativity. Purna’s “Design in Bangladesh” platform will launch later this year, funded by the profits from the sales of a vegan leather sneaker she designed in collaboration with German footwear brand EKN. The sneaker takes inspiration from the jackfruit tree in her childhood home, and Purna claims that this product is the first to be designed in Bangladesh and made in Europe. Purna’s platform will give opportunities to Bangladeshi designers, and she hopes that this can show the world the country’s creative flair and get international recognition for the nation’s designs.

CNN also talks to Taslima Miji, founder of leather goods manufacturer Leatherina. The company designs many of their bags in-house and is committed to making a difference in the leather industry by sourcing responsibly and cutting waste. Miji tells CNN that the company is also focused on empowering women in the workplace with ethical and socially inclusive policies that supports and empowers its largely female workforce.

Growing Bangladesh trailer: https://bit.ly/40CVQAV

Growing Bangladesh images: https://bit.ly/3JYiHRZ

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 1st April at 1:30pm and 11pm HKT

Sunday, 2nd April at 9:30am HKT

Monday, 3rd April at 4:30am HKT

About CNN International

CNN’s portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI’s non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cnns-growing-bangladesh-spotlights-the-innovators-at-the-frontline-of-the-countrys-sustainable-growth-301784276.html

SOURCE CNN International