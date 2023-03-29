Cherry Cheung Joins Robb Report Hong Kong as Strategic Development Director

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nexus Media Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Cherry Cheung as Strategic Development Director for Robb Report Hong Kong. In her new position, she will oversee brand positioning and business development, as well as marketing, events, and RR1HK, Robb Report’s private membership club for high-net-worth individuals around the world.

An experienced leader in her field, Cherry Cheung brings more than 20 years of multi-dimensional PR and events experience to her new role, having enjoyed a long career in public relations, project management, and UHNW guests relations in the high-end luxury, arts and culture, corporate, and non-profit-making field.

Prior to Robb Report Hong Kong, she was the Asia representative of Galerie Gmurzynska, associate director of Occasions PR, social editor of Tatler Hong Kong, and held marketing roles at the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Hong Kong Cancer Fund. She founded her own PR agency, Atelier Eighty Eight, in 2017.

With this pivotal appointment, Nexus Media Ltd and Robb Report Hong Kong take the next step in the company’s growth-driven expansion into events and experiences. In recent news, Robb Report Hong Kong secured a prestigious long-term partnership with MGM Macau and MGM Cotai to execute local renditions of signature events for members of RR1. Notably, Robb Report Hong Kong is the first international edition of Robb Report to develop the exclusive RR1 membership programme outside of the US.

“Robb Report is a historical global media title—a pioneering leading voice in the international high-end luxury world since the 1970s,” says Cheung. “I am thrilled to be taking up this challenging position at Robb Report Hong Kong.“

“The media industry has entered into a new post-Covid era, and re-establishing and re-defining are taking place at the same time,” she continues. “Luxury media has emerged from read-only to a more interactive landscape; from limited to unlimited. I am proud to be joining hands with Nexus Media Ltd to curate life experience, offering the best of the best to Robb Report readers and RR1 members. Robb Report Hong Kong represents not only a new voice, but a new genre in the contemporary world, which I am honoured to be a part of.”

“I am delighted that Cherry Cheung will lead the strategic transformation of Robb Report Hong Kong to be a holistic media company that embraces all the touchpoints of our UHNW audience. She will be instrumental in managing and driving our growing RR1 membership throughout the region, as well as creating international events for our members,” says Tak Man, CEO of Nexus Media Ltd and publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong.

“This is an exciting time for Robb Report Hong Kong as we are the first territory in the world to bring the prestigious RR1 membership outside of the US, so we will be expanding through other Robb Report territories to present curated live events to a community of tastemakers. We look forward to welcoming our RR1 members to Culinary Masters 2023 and Best of the Best 2023 later this year, with more details to be announced shortly.”

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. Robb Report is synonymous with affluence, luxury and the best of the best.

Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 18 international editions, it is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them. Robb Report: Luxury Without Compromise. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About RR1

RR1 is the private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products and services.

From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the world’s premier luxury brands, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary. For more information about RR1, please visit RR1.com.

